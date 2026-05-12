Pennsylvania Man Gets Sentenced to 80 Years for Abusing Toddlers in Multiple State and Pay in Restitution

Content warning: This article contains details of child abuse, s*xual abuse of children and child pornography.

A Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to s*xually abusing and exploiting children has been sentenced to 80 years in federal prison. A May 11 press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New Yorkconfirmed the sentence. Metterhauser, 41, must pay $78,000 in restitution to victims.

Additionally, he must pay a $1,000 special fee. He will also remain under lifetime supervised release after completing his sentence.

Metterhauser pleaded guilty in late 2025 for s*xually abusing toddlers in New York and Texas while already being a registered s*x offender. He was previously convicted in 2011 for possessing child pornography.

The sentencing took place on May 8, 2026, in Albany, New York.

Federal prosecutors said Metterhauser pleaded guilty to several charges. These included aggravated s*xual abuse, attempted aggravated s*xual abuse, s*xual abuse of children, and multiple counts of possession of child p*rnography.

The victims of aggravated sexual abuse and s*xual abuse were two toddlers, one in upstate New York and the other in Texas.

The investigation found incidents spanning several states in late 2022, as per the Department of Justice.

Reportedly, Metterhauser planned with Brandon Whitford in November 2022 to s*xually exploit a 4-year-old girl. He traveled from Pennsylvania to Whitford’s home in New York and recorded videos showing the child n*ked.

Meanwhile, Whitford s*xually assaulted the child after Metterhauser left. He recorded that content and sent the video to Metterhauser.

Almost a month later, in December 2022, Metterhauser worked with Carlos Julian Ruiz. Together, they s*xually assaulted a 2-year-old child. He traveled from Pennsylvania to Texas to commit the crime and record the s*xual abuse of the 2-year-old.

Court documents also stated that in early 2023, Metterhauser had multiple electronic devices with him. These devices contained recordings of s*xual abuse of the two toddlers. They also held child p*rnography he had obtained from the internet.

Whitford and Ruiz are also understood to have pleaded guilty to charges tied to their alleged role in the abuse cases.

🚨 SAN ANGELO MAN SENTENCED TO 80 YEARS FOR CHILD EXPLOITATION RING Carlos Julian Ruiz, 29, a registered sex offender from San Angelo, Texas, has been sentenced for sexually assaulting children and using a mobile app to share child sexual abuse material. 🔹 Ruiz assaulted a… pic.twitter.com/tLrBpl6Hb1 — The Daily TrafficK (@DailyTrafficK) August 5, 2025

First Assistant U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III said in the press release:

“This defendant deserves to spend every minute of the rest of his life behind bars, and today’s sentence ensures that is just what will happen. Although nothing will take back the monstrosities he inflicted on very young, vulnerable children, I am proud that the FBI and my Office have done everything in our power to stop him and prevent him from victimizing more children.”

CASE UPDATE from @FBIAlbany: Man Sentenced to 80 Years in Prison for Aggravated Sexual Abuse and Sexual Exploitation Involving Multiple Victims in Different States Trevor Metterhauser, 41, of Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 80 years in federal prison for attempted aggravated… pic.twitter.com/M023jHHsoh — FBI (@FBI) May 11, 2026

FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig L. Tremaroli condemned the crimes and said his “horrific abuse spanned multiple states and caused immeasurable harm to the children he hurt.” He added: