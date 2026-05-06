Pennsylvania Gov.’s Marijuana Legalization Push Faces Possible Setback After Fatal Cannabis DUI Case

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who has long pushed for the legalization of adult-use (recreational) marijuana in the state, could face renewed opposition after a Delaware County teen was charged with homicide in connection with a crash that killed a Swarthmore professor while allegedly driving under the influence of marijuana.

Marijuana legalization has been a fairly debated topic in Pennsylvania. Over the past few years, numerous bills have been introduced in an attempt to legalize adult-use cannabis. These bills, however, have not reached Shapiro’s desk.

The Democrat has raised the issue in his past two budget addresses, urging lawmakers to deliver a bill to his desk that would legalize cannabis use for adults. He argued that legalization could boost the economy of the Commonwealth, while also stopping residents from spending money on cannabis purchases from neighboring states, where marijuana use is already legal.

Let’s be real: Pennsylvanians who want to buy recreational marijuana are just driving across the border to one of the 5 neighboring states who have already legalized it. Legalizing adult-use marijuana could generate $1.3 BILLION in new revenue over the first five years. This… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) March 6, 2026

But, it appears that Gov. Shapiro’s stance could face stronger opposition following the fatal crash in Upper Darby Township, Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 3, 2025.

According to authorities, 18-year-old Kali Poole of Collingdale was driving under the influence of cannabis when he struck and killed 39-year-old Eduard “Teddy” Einstein, a professor in the Mathematics and Statistics Department at Swarthmore College.

Driver on learner's permit charged with DUI in crash that killed former Swarthmore professor: DA https://t.co/YV9gF50Fsy — Gray Hall (@GrayHall6abc) May 5, 2026

“This is a tragedy — an utterly preventable loss of life. The victim acted lawfully and responsibly, while the defendant made the deliberate choice to drive while high and without a license. These decisions had irreversible consequences that I hope our entire community will take note of,” Tanner Rouse, District Attorney, said in a statement about the incident.

“Driving under the influence puts lives at risk. Plain and simple. Our office is committed to holding the defendant fully accountable and to seeking justice for the victim and his family,” said Rouse.

On May 5, District Attorney Rouse said that Poole has been charged with several offenses, including homicide by vehicle, driving without a license, and DUI.

Officials said that the investigation is underway, while an arrest warrant has been issued for Poole.

Amid this, Stacy Garrity, the Republican candidate for the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race in November, said that she would veto any legislation on recreational marijuana if elected.

Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Stacy Garrity tells NBC10 Philadelphia's Lauren Mayk that she never mentioned her opposition to recreational marijuana because she doesn't think there's a chance Democrats would be in power to advance a legalization bill. MAYK: "What… pic.twitter.com/5avxDU8Uyp — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) May 4, 2026

Garrity had earlier clarified that she did not have any “policy position” on the issue while expressing her opposition to Shapiro’s push for reform. During her recent interview with NBC10 Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Treasurer said that the GOP allies in Harrisburg are “never going to pass it.”

Franklin and Marshall College conducted a poll in 2024 that showed that 63 percent of voters in Pennsylvania think that marijuana should be legalized for recreational use.

A survey conducted by the Independent Fiscal Office (IFO) also found that marijuana legalization for adult recreational use in the Commonwealth, followed by a 20 percent excise tax on the wholesale price, could lead to $41 million in revenue in the next year.