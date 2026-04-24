Pam Bondi ‘Still Trying to Figure It Out’ After Exit

Former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is facing an uncertain transition into the private sector after leaving her role at the Department of Justice. And even though she once held one of the top government jobs, her next career move has yet to materialize despite expectations that she would immediately move into a high-profile role.

According to journalist Rob Shuter’s substack Naughty But Nice, Bondi has been exploring opportunities since leaving her post under President Donald Trump earlier this month. But, insiders claim that “nothing major has come together,” leading to questions about the pace and direction of her career after being a Cabinet member. However, these claims remain unverified and have not been confirmed by Bondi or official representatives, and it has only been a month since she was relieved of her duties.

Sources say that the lack of visible support from the White House may be complicating her transition. “The silence from the White House isn’t helping,” one insider said, adding that “a strong reference would open doors instantly.” The same source noted that such backing is“just not happening” at this stage, though no official comment has been provided on the issue.

Q: Didn't Pam Bondi lose her job because she's wasn't successful in prosecuting the president's political foes? TODD BLANCHE: Nobody has any idea why the attorney general and I'm the acting attorney general except for President Trump pic.twitter.com/kZ8DQmPkUb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2026

At the time of her departure, Trump did however sing her praises. He stated, “Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in crime across our country, with murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900.”

Bondi’s exit followed after extreme pressure from Congress as they, and Trump himself, became increasingly frustrated while she was the DOJ chief, including concerns about her handling of sensitive investigations. Another source claimed there were “real concerns about her performance,” which could be influencing how potential employers see her. They added, “And that’s casting a shadow over what comes next.”

Despite the reported hiccups, Bondi’s financial position remains stable. While there are no official figures about how much she is worth, her net worth ranges is estimated to be between $5 million and $18 million — and it wasn’t just generated by her pay check as the attorney general.

'Her employment status is irrelevant… that subpoena still stands.' Rep. Maxwell Frost, a member of the committee that subpoenaed Pam Bondi last month, says some lawmakers still want her to testify after she was fired as Attorney General. pic.twitter.com/4Bx55IC2J8 — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) April 2, 2026

Bondi has a long history of of doing consulting work and lobbying roles, and on the asset front, she holds her own in investments, including real estate holdings. The attorney has also previously worked with organizations such as the America First Policy Institute, and her affiliations linked to Trump Media & Technology Group have helped to boost her financial standing.

At the time of her departure, Trump publicly praised Bondi, describing her as a “great American patriot” and giving her credit for her role in helping to reduce crime. He stated she would transition to a “much-needed and important new job in the private sector,” though no such role has been formally announced to date.

Bondi herself indicated she would help with the transition at the Department of Justice before moving into a new position. “Over the next month I will be working tirelessly to transition the office… before moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about,” she said at the time. In the interim, Todd Blanche has stepped in to lead the department, as Bondi prepares for the next chapter in her life.