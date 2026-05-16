Owen Wilson Has 3 Kids but Only Acknowledges 2 Despite Landing Dad Roles In Movies: Here’s Why

Owen Wilson is known for his on-screen charm and easygoing personality, often portraying family-oriented characters. However, his personal life has drawn public attention and scrutiny. Wilson’s first child is a son named Robert Ford Wilson. He was born in January 2011 with his then-girlfriend Jade Duell. In January 2014, he welcomed his second son, Finn Lindqvist Wilson, with personal trainer Caroline Lindqvist.

Later, in October 2018, he had his third child with Varunie Vongsvirates. The daughter, named Lyla Aranya Wilson, was born after the two reportedly dated on and off for five years. According to her LinkedIn profile, she worked as a business development rep for American Addiction Centers in San Diego. She kept her relationship with Owen Wilson private until she became pregnant after a trip to Hawaii.

Their relationship turned bitter when Wilson found out she was pregnant and reacted badly. “When Varunie told Owen she was pregnant, he was not happy about it, and that was the last time they ever spoke,” an insider told Radaronline.com.

“He changed his phone number. He’s never met his daughter, and then he gave no heads up that he was changing his number,” the insider added.

Although Wilson stays in touch with two of his sons, reports say he refuses to speak to his third child. Additionally, Vongsvirates has publicly raised concerns about his lack of involvement. She says he provides financial support but is not emotionally present.

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In an interview with The Daily Mail, Vongsvirates spoke about the actor’s film roles. She noted that he plays a father in films like Secret Headquarters and Wonder. Yet he refuses to be present for his own daughter. “Lyla needs a father. It’s ironic how Owen keeps getting these father roles; he’s playing a father in his new movie, and he’s never met his own daughter,” she said.

According to US Weekly, following Lyla’s birth in October 2018, reports claimed Owen Wilson had not met his daughter and was not seeking custody or visitation. Sources at the time said the actor checked the “no visitation” box in court filings and did not want custody arrangements.

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Court documents claim Wilson never contacted Vongsvirates during her pregnancy. Later in 2018, Vongsvirates publicly stated he was the father. Following this, he voluntarily underwent a paternity test.

A source close to the actor said Wilson had been a great father to his two sons. The source added that he would fulfill his responsibilities if paternity was confirmed. However, several years later, the reality has not changed. Meanwhile, Owen Wilson has also been linked to several prominent personalities. These include singer Sheryl Crow and actor Kate Hudson.

According to Nicki Swift, the two first met while filming You, Me and Dupree in 2006. At the time, Hudson was still married to musician Chris Robinson. By the film’s release, Hudson’s marriage had ended. She and Wilson had reportedly begun dating, despite publicly denying it.

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At the same time, multiple media outlets reported on Owen Wilson’s alleged struggles with substance abuse. However, many of those reports were never publicly confirmed. Wilson and Hudson had a series of ups and downs in the relationship before briefly reconciling in 2008 and eventually ending their relationship for good in 2009.

The actor’s relationship with Kate Hudson was intense, tumultuous, and emotionally tough for him to forget. However, as they say, the best way to deal with emotional pain is to embrace it and then let it go rather than wallow and spiral in the loop of agony and self-pity.

Both stars have since moved on in their respective lives, but the former couple is still considered one of the most iconic duos in Hollywood.