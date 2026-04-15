Olivia Troye Announces Congressional Run As Democrat After Breaking With Trump

Olivia Troye, former advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, has announced she is running for Congress as a Democrat. Troye has been a frequent critic of Donald Trump. The 49-year-old made her disdain for Trump clear in a video announcing her congressional bid. “The evil I saw in that White House was staggering. In 2020, I finally said ‘enough,’” Troye said. “Trump doesn’t scare me. I took him on when it mattered the most, and I’m ready to do it again.”

Olivia Troye, “I saw how Donald Trump undermined our intelligence community.. Our military leaders.. And ultimately our democratic process” @OliviaTroye “Now, he’s doing it again. Lying. And laying the groundwork to undermine this election. It is his MO to sew doubt and… pic.twitter.com/H7Xzv9hLJt — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) August 22, 2024

According to The Mirror U.S., Troye has positioned herself as “a proud Democrat” and “MAGA’s top enemy.” The 49-year-old Democrat will run in Virginia’s newly drawn 7th Congressional District. She is the first candidate to run in the proposed new 7th District. Troye has previously worked for Mike Pence, who served as Vice President during Donald Trump’s first term.

Troye’s shift away from the Republican Party has been quite jarring for the MAGA crowd, which has subjected her to hate on social media. The former Republican began her political career working in the George W. Bush administration as an intelligence officer. She later became Mike Pence’s aide, focusing on national security.

However, in 2020, Olivia Troye left the White House and became a vocal critic of Donald Trump. Troye has criticized Trump’s appointment of Kash Patel as the FBI Director, calling him “delusional” in the past. “Everybody who is familiar with the name Kash Patel also know the danger that he poses,” Troye said in a conversation with NBC.

Donald Trump is not nominating “the best people,” including FBI Director nominee and “delusional liar” Kash Patel, as Olivia Troye says “he put the lives of Navy Seals at risk” and she had to double check his work. His nominees will put America at risk.pic.twitter.com/N2FKv79fFv — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) December 3, 2024

“I worked with Kash in the White House, so I had to coordinate with Kash a lot. Kash Patel is a delusional liar. He would lie about intelligence; he would lie about making things up on operations. He put the lives of Navy SEALs at risk.” Troye made her statement about the FBI Director in 2024, long before the series of controversies surrounding Kash Patel began surfacing.

“Being inside Trump’s White House was terrifying,” Troye said in a crowd address in 2024. “But what keeps me up at night is what will happen if he gets back there. The guardrails are gone, and the few adults in the room the first time resigned or were fired.” While Democrats have celebrated Olivia Troye’s Republican exit, many are calling it a political game.

“Everyone in these states that are rigging their districts has to switch and run as a democrat cause that’s the way it’s been rigged,” one user wrote on X. “Otherwise—no registered republican will ever win again.” Another Democrat supporter chimed in, “We’ve seen this time and again. She’s a hardcore conservative. No one gives a s–t if she’s a Trump critic. She’s still a Republican.”