Sycamore Brewery in North Carolina was sold and rebranded after co-founder Justin Brigham, 44, was arrested on multiple felony charges tied to the alleged assault of a 13-year-old girl. Credits: @axioscharlotte/Instagram

Content warning: This article mentions instances of s-xual abuse.

Sycamore Brewery in Charlotte, North Carolina, was sold and rebranded after its co-founder, Justin Brigham, a 44-year-old businessman, was arrested. He faced multiple felony charges involving an alleged assault on a 13-year-old girl. His now separated 41-year-old wife owned a homegrown company called Sycamore Brewing

The Sycamore Brewery closed after Brigham was nabbed on December 10, 2025. Retailers, including Publix and Lowe’s Foods, reportedly removed the brewery’s products from store shelves amid the scandal. They revamped the place under a new name to attract customers after Brigham’s legal troubles damaged its reputation.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Brigham’s estranged wife and business partner, Sarah Taylor, filed for divorce following the arrest. She also publicly distanced herself and the company from the accusations.

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The place was reportedly sold to Brad Bergman, the brewery’s longtime director of operations, and renamed Club West Brewing. The new Club West name is intended to symbolize “new frontiers” and a fresh beginning for the company. It reopened in Charlotte’s South End district on March 14, 2026.

Sarah Taylor admitted that stepping away from the company was the best decision in Charlotte’s Biz Journal interview. She said it was right for her family, the brewery’s staff, and its long-standing positive reputation. The decision also reflected Sarah Taylor’s mental state. She said she was “devastated” after her husband was arrested on felony charges. These included statutory r-pe of a child, first-degree burglary, and indecent liberties with a child.

“The serious allegations against my former partner have left me devastated,” Taylor said as she demanded justice for the victim.

According to reports, Brad Bergman will now be solely responsible for operating the brewery. He will also work to regain public trust in Charlotte. The former director of operations said the recovery strategy will focus on continuity. This includes retaining staff, maintaining product quality, and rebuilding customer trust.

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According to The New York Post, authorities say that a 44-year-old man, Justin Brigham, is now facing charges for allegedly breaking into a teenager’s home during the night.

North Carolina police reportedly claimed the former brewery owner had been talking to the girl through Snapchat and text messages. This allegedly went on for roughly two weeks before the incident. The victim was a minor when the incident occurred. Nobody had a clue that Brigham and the girl were in contact.

According to court documents, the girl’s parents contacted emergency services after discovering Brigham inside their daughter’s bedroom. Police later found him n-ked inside a vehicle parked outside the home, officials said. He had been kept in Stantly County, where his bond was secured at $10 million. He is due to face court again next month, according to AOL.