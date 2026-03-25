News

New York Real Estate Attorney Drains $4.4M During Pandemic —Then Breaks Down in Court

Published on: March 25, 2026 at 11:37 AM ET

McKenna was being investigated for stealing $260,000 from two clients in real estate deals.

Srimoyee Datta
Written By Srimoyee Datta
News Writer
New York Real Estate Attorney
The Real Estate Lawyer Stole the Millions He was Entrusted With (Photo Credit: Pexels and Steven Hirsch for NY Post)

Bryan McKenna, a former real estate attorney from New York City, admitted to misappropriating $4.4 million that was meant for pandemic care. He reportedly used the embezzled money to fund his romance with his girlfriend Duni Zenaye, a former CEO of a business consulting firm. However, his defense attorney Eric Fraz said McKenna desperately needed the money to fund his son’s treatment, the New York Post reported.

McKenna’s fraud came to light during an investigation that revealed he had also stolen more than $260,000 from two clients in real estate deals.

The district attorney’s office said McKenna was convicted in July last year. According to the indictment against him, he stole more than $4 million from a company he had been working for. He withdrew money from an escrow account he managed for that company.

Bryan McKenna, 62, broke down in tears as he admitted to the theft. “I’m just ashamed of myself. I tried to lead a good life,” he tearfully said. “I did these crimes; I deserve to go to jail. I don’t know what else to say for myself.”

It is unclear whether his girlfriend, Zenaye, was involved in the fraud, and she currently faces no charges. Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Borle alleged that McKenna emptied the account and used the millions to spend on himself and his girlfriend. However, McKenna’s lawyer, Eric Fraz, refuted the claim and said he only took the money to help his son. He urged the judge to consider the matter from a father’s perspective.

Defending his client, Eric Fraz told Judge Althea Drysdale that Bryan McKenna had been dealing with “financial struggles” and that his focus was on helping his son get the medical help he needed.

It all started when Elkay Plastics, a packaging manufacturer and distributor, contacted Zenaye’s former company, AstZen Group, to buy 500,000 boxes of COVID equipment. They placed an order for medical-grade latex gloves to use as PPE during the pandemic and deposited the $4.45 million into an escrow account overseen by McKenna.

​In January 2021 agreed to hold the funds in his possession until the gloves are shipped. However, by April, he had used up the entire amount and drained the account dry. According to the DA’s office, the COVID equipment never ended up being delivered.

The DA’s office claims that the real estate lawyer was given the chance to return the stolen money in Summer 2021. However, he kept lying and befuddling attorneys about where the money was till November. In July 2025, then-Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. announced that McKenna had pleaded guilty to stealing the entire amount.

Bragg claimed in the press release, “This plea and expected prison sentence demonstrate the seriousness with which my office treats fraud targeting New Yorkers.”
“From real estate clients to a company purchasing hard-to-find medical gloves during the pandemic, Bryan McKenna repeatedly drained the accounts of those who looked to him for legal representation.”

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *