New Update in Nancy Guthrie Case Regarding Suspect’s Face in Surveillance Footage Complicates Investigation

Pima County Sheriff’s Department Chief Chris Nanos shared an update on images that could have revealed Nancy Guthrie’s alleged kidnapper. He confirmed that the suspect’s face does not appear in surveillance footage from the weeks before the alleged kidnapping. Google reportedly “retracted” its earlier assessment of the footage.

According to Radar Online, Nanos said that the suspect’s face has not been captured in any of the surveillance videos. They previously released a statement urging neighbors to provide footage from January 11, 2026.

This was based on the belief that the kidnapper’s face might have been captured on at least one of the many security cameras. However, that theory has now been put to rest as the search for Guthrie enters its eighth week.

The investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance has taken a chilling new turn. More details at the link below. (📸: FACEBOOK) https://t.co/jPynG1gamy pic.twitter.com/Mfn7kr1Tmp — Radar Online (@radar_online) March 24, 2026

Speaking to NBC News, Nanos shared an explanation about the update after having a conversation with Google. The main reason they settled on the date was that initially, Google had reportedly recovered footage from a Nest home of a masked individual. They believed it to be the alleged kidnapper of Guthrie.

The masked man was apparently captured by the camera in front of Guthrie’s home, weeks before the kidnapping took place. This suggests that she had been closely watched before her disappearance and the crime was being given a test run. However, reports about it remain unconfirmed.

Recently, Nanos revealed that Google has reportedly retracted its statement about the kidnapper’s face. In a statement to the publication, Nanos claimed, “Google initially reported that date as a ‘possibility’ and later retracted that statement.”

🚨New footage is circulating involving a man spotted on a Ring camera roughly 4 miles from Nancy’s home on January 23 (4:19 a.m. MST). Many are pointing out that his backpack looks remarkably similar to the one carried by the suspect…. 🤔#NancyGuthrie pic.twitter.com/MLd2TIAVRg — Amy Leigh (@IAmyLeigh) February 15, 2026

Reportedly, Google could not determine an exact timeline of the surveillance footage. This raises doubts and gaps in the investigation. As a result, there is currently no confirmed image of the suspect in the case.

Neither Google nor the FBI has made an official comment since Nanos’ statement. Despite these updates, authorities are tirelessly searching for the missing woman. From reviewing hours of footage to following up on tips, authorities are leaving no stone unturned in the hunt for Guthrie.

Nanos’ statement comes shortly after the elder’s daughter, Savannah Guthrie, shared a family statement. The Today Show host urged residents of Tucson, Arizona, to “search their memories” from January 31, 2026, to February 1, 2026, the day of the disappearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

She also included the January 11, 2026, timeline and asked neighbors and friends to go through their surveillance footage. She also pleaded with them to look at “journal notes, text messages, or conversations” that might provide some leads.

In the Instagram post, the 84-year-old’s daughter claimed that no detail was too small and it may be the “key” to finding her mother. Since the disappearance, Savannah has been actively urging followers for information that can hopefully lead to her mother coming home safely.

In the statement, she emphasized how much she and her siblings miss their mother and could not be at peace until they learned the truth behind her disappearance. For now, their search for truth, along with the authorities’, firmly continues.