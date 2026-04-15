New Poll Delivers Blow to Trump as Obama Outpaces Him

Donald Trump’s ratings are not faring well in popularity polls, especially after the war with Iran. On the other hand, former President Barack Obama has done much better in a survey on major international public figures, according to the Daily Beast.

This poll, conducted by the University of Massachusetts/YouGov, measured Americans’ opinions of more than 20 personalities. Trump received a net favorability rating of -18 percentage points, which is significantly lower than Obama.

Obama had a 50 percent favorable and 36 percent unfavorable rating, making the net +14 percent. The only other president with a positive rating was George W. Bush with a +5 percent net favorability.

Joe Biden had a net favorability rating of -19 percentage points.

BARTIROMO: Oil prices are up 50% in the last month TIM SCOTT: Well, they’re still lower than they were under President Biden, so that’s good news. We can thank President Trump. pic.twitter.com/KKYdSVbGJf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2026

Another CBS News poll recently showed Americans’ views on the war with Iran. According to it, many believed the war’s initial objectives had not yet been met.

As reported by CBS News, because the Iran war looks like unfinished business, more respondents said they felt worried or stressed options than the safe or confident ones.

The report pointed out that, in summary, people believe the conflict is not going well for the U.S.

A poll also showed that 62 percent of Americans believe Trump has no clear plan regarding the conflict, whereas only 38 percent believe he does.

Trump’s approval ratings, especially on the economy and inflation, have further declined. Reportedly, they are at their lowest in his current term.

After the first round of peace talks with Iran collapsed, Trump has recently hinted that talks could resume, as reported by The Guardian. The president told a New York Post reporter to stay in Pakistan, where the reporter had gone to cover the negotiations.

He said, “You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we’re more inclined to go there.”

Trump further added that Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, was doing a “great job” in helping with the talks. He said, “He’s fantastic, and therefore it’s more likely that we go back there.”

🚨🇺🇸🇮🇷 Trump told Fox News “it’s over” when asked about the Iran war. The interviewer noticed he kept referring to the conflict in the past tense throughout the conversation. When a president starts talking about a war like it already ended, the decision has been made.… https://t.co/eH1cunK63a pic.twitter.com/zC5I7E1EtR — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 14, 2026

The talks would happen following Trump’s declaration of the U.S. naval blockade on ships using Iran’s port in the Gulf. This was done to increase pressure on the nation and as a countermeasure for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. Central Command announced that over 24 hours, “no ships made it past the US blockade and six merchant vessels complied with direction from US forces to turn around to re-enter an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman.”

Vice President JD Vance also hinted at resuming talks with Iran on Fox News. He said, “The big question from here on out is whether Iranians will have enough flexibility.”