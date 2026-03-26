Golden Trump Bust Sparks Backlash as Netizens Draw ‘Golden Calf’ Comparisons From Bible

A golden bust of the head of President Donald Trump was presented to the commander-in-chief by Polish model Caroline Maria Derpienski. Derpienski, a Florida-based model, took to Instagram to share details about the event. The bust weighs about 90 kilograms and is made of bronze and plated in 24-karat gold. The model and singer also revealed that commemorative coins were made that were similarly cast in gold. The event, at which the bust was presented to President Donald Trump, marked the 2026 Lincoln Day Gala, part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAROLINE MARIA DERPIENSKI (@carolinederpienski)

There has been a lot of backlash on X about this particular development, with netizens questioning whether such a statue was worth it at all. A user posted a picture of Saddam Hussein‘s statue being toppled, writing, “In the end, what matters is justice.”

Another user wrote, “Isn’t there something about a golden calf in the Bible they claim to follow?”

The golden calf is a biblical story (Exodus 32) of idolatry where, during Moses’ 40-day absence on Mount Sinai, the Israelites persuaded Aaron to create a molten calf from gold to worship as a tangible representation of the god who brought them out of Egypt. pic.twitter.com/5JOsYCnOLu — ALLAN BATES (@ALLANBATES1) March 25, 2026

This seems to be popular sentiment under the post on X, where the golden bust of Donald Trump has been conflated with the heretic practice of the Golden Calf, which is a story recounted in the Old Testament. This was explained by a user in the comment, who wrote, “The golden calf is a biblical story (Exodus 32) of idolatry where, during Moses’ 40-day absence on Mount Sinai, the Israelites persuaded Aaron to create a molten calf from gold to worship as a tangible representation of the god who brought them out of Egypt.” under the post.

Another user, pointing out Trump’s hypocrisy, wrote, “Disgusting! Considering that at this point, he’s sacrificing fathers and sons and mothers and daughters for a war that Israel and the [Saudis] might’ve wanted, but American sure as hell didn’t. It’s not America first. Somebody just pushed that thing over and let it break.”

There has been growing discontent about Donald Trump’s war on Iran, as several polls have stated. Non-intervention and peace were platforms that Trump-Vance ticket campaigned vigorously on. Apart from this, the campaign also focused on affordability. All three of these platforms won Trump the Presidential election, and all these platforms have taken a hit thanks to the joint assault on Iran that the United States and Israel have initiated. Donald Trump has said multiple times that negotiations are advancing smoothly. However, the Iranian regime has denied that any fruitful talks have taken place at all.