Nancy Guthrie’s Neighbor Shares Update About “People Poking Around In Yard” As Search For The Missing 84-Year-Old Continues

Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since Feb. 1. She was last seen at her residence on Jan. 31, and her family reported her missing the next morning when she did not show up at a church gathering.

While there have been some developments in the case, Nancy remains missing, with no major updates regarding a suspect or a motive behind her disappearance. One of her neighbors, Laura, spoke to Brian Entin, a senior correspondent for NewsNation, saying that while she did not live as close to Nancy as some other neighbors, she was aware that someone had been “poking around” in a neighbor’s backyard recently.

Explaining the same, Laura said, “I’m close, you know, backyards. But I know that there was somebody poking around in my neighbors’ backyard at three in the morning last week. And he wasn’t like one of you kind of media guys. He was a ‘new’ media guy. Like a YouTube media guy.”

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To confirm what she said, Entin asked her, “In the night, you said?” To this, Laura replied, saying, “Three in the morning. She happened to be out with her dogs, letting her dogs out. She’s like, ‘Who are you? And what are you doing?’ Behind my wall.”

To clarify what Laura was saying, Entin asked if the person she was talking about was on Nancy’s property. Laura said, “Well, her property… The neighbor’s property comes up to her wall and they were on the other side. So it was technically her neighbor, but she was out in her yard.”

She then added, “It’d be like seeing someone on the other side of my wall there. And we went and talked to him, and is like, ‘You know, you can’t be there. You’re trespassing on somebody’s property.’ And people have guns around here.” Laura further added that the man spoke to her neighbor, but she did not seem comfortable with the person’s presence.

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Previously, a neighbor of Nancy said she saw a man behaving strangely while heading toward Nancy’s home around Jan. 11. Speaking to NewsNation, she said, “I’m getting ready in the morning, and I saw him out there, so I couldn’t make out his face. He was in kind of street clothes, not shoes that you’d walk in, and he had a baseball hat really low, and he was kind of hunched over, and he was kind of looking around, and he just didn’t fit.”

She further added, “He wasn’t going terribly quickly like a normal person who’s getting exercise. He was kind of going slowly, and when he walked by this street, he really took a long look at it.”

Nancy’s disappearance continues to intrigue law enforcement officials, who have not yet been able to identify any solid leads, even with DNA analysis and video footage from Nancy’s Google Nest camera.