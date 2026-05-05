Travel Blogger Shares Chilling Video From Hantavirus-Hit MV Hondius as 3 Passengers Die and Ship Remains Stranded

An American cruise passenger onboard the MV Hondius shared an emotional plea after the hantavirus outbreak. Travel blogger Jake Rosmarin posted a video sharing details of the horrific experience.

He said, “I am currently on board the MV Hondius, and what’s happening right now is very real for all of us here. We’re not just a story, we’re not just headlines, we’re people. People with families, with lives, with people waiting for us at home.”

He was emotional and overwhelmed, sharing that he was scared. He continued, “There’s a lot of uncertainty, and that’s the hardest part. All we want right now is to feel safe, to have clarity, and to get home. So if you’re seeing coverage about this, just remember that there are real people behind it, and that this isn’t something happening far away.”

Cruise passenger sobs about being stuck on cruise ship where 3 have died in hantavirus outbreak https://t.co/btzN1Fg8la pic.twitter.com/pe6GMQvkoe — New York Post (@nypost) May 4, 2026

He emphasized it’s not just news but happened to them in real life. Furthermore, he asked for kindness and understanding considering the situation on board. In another post, Rosmarin shared he is well, and the crew is doing everything they can to keep them safe and informed. He also thanked his 44,000 social media followers for their support on his video.

The virus has killed three passengers so far, and a British man infected with the disease has been taken to Johannesburg, South Africa, for treatment. The cruise ship had 149 people on board, started the journey from Ushuaia, Argentina, and headed to Cape Verde. Currently, the ship is stuck at Praia, the capital of Cape Verde.

The Dutch authorities are handling the situation since the ship is sailing under a Dutch flag. The operator noted, ‘Dutch authorities have agreed to lead a joint effort to organize the repatriation of the two symptomatic individuals on board MV Hondius from Cape Verde to the Netherlands.”

Meanwhile, Oceanwide Expeditions, the cruise’s firm, released statements that no one is allowed by the Cape Verdean authorities to get off the ship. This has created more panic in passengers as they wait to learn if they have contracted the virus. The virus jumps to humans from rodents like rats and mice and causes severe respiratory illness or kidney disease.

Passenger on board the cruise ship that has a suspected hantavirus outbreak where 3 people have died and 5–6 people are sick cries out, as the ship remains near Cape Verde. Hantavirus is a rare but serious illness usually spread through contact with rodents or their waste.… pic.twitter.com/kjHXulmjj1 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 4, 2026

It may take up to eight weeks to show symptoms. Some of the symptoms of hantavirus can be similar to the flu and fatigue. On the other hand, some may get severe headaches and muscle aches. The disease spreads from one person to another through close contact and bodily fluids.

The virus impacts the kidneys and respiratory organs, leading to death. Two of the crew members are infected with the virus and need urgent medical care. One of them has more severe symptoms.

The first passenger to die from the virus was a 70-year-old Dutch man. He died on April 11, while his wife died on April 27 after contracting the disease. He had symptoms including fever, headaches, stomach cramps, and diarrhea and was transported to St. Helena Island for treatment.

His wife was airlifted from the Johannesburg airport and taken to a hospital, where she died later. On May 2, a German passenger died. According to the CDC, around 40% of those who contract the virus die due to renal or respiratory failure.