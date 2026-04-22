Mother Won $1.3M Jackpot on Betting App – Days Later, the Company Refused to Pay Even a Penny

A mother of two was left upset after a betting app refused to pay the $1.3 million jackpot amount. Her hopes were crushed when she was told it was a technical glitch. Claire Ainsley appeared on Good Morning Britain and described the whole ordeal. She emailed the company about winning the money on the William Hill betting app and attached the screenshot as proof.

She received a reply that the money would be sent to her bank in 72 hours. So the mother of two sent her ID to receive the money.

Single mother of two Claire Ainsley thought her life was about to change when she believed she had won more than £1 million playing the Jackpot Drop game on the William Hill app. Her excitement quickly turned to devastation when she received an email stating that the win was the… pic.twitter.com/f3x93ps5ds — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 21, 2026

After 72 hours, she knew something was wrong and worried she might not receive it. When she went to withdraw the lottery money from the app, the request did not go through. Later, she received an email that explained it was a glitch and she wouldn’t get the money.

She said she was gutted when she heard it. She was already excited about the money, even before she received it. She planned a vacation with her kids and wanted to buy a house. She said it would have secured her family’s future. She stated, “I feel like I deserve that money. They said I could have it, so it’s my money.”

Netizens were also shocked by the glitch and the reason the company gave for not paying her. One user wrote, “According to WH, she didn’t activate the jackpot on the game, so she didn’t actually win anything. Very cruel, but she won’t get a penny.”

Another one pointed out, “It’s the old saying you never see a bookie on a bike.” A third one posted, “These gambling sites never have technical errors when you are losing,” hinting it could be the platform’s deliberate strategy.

At first, a woman in Britain was shocked and overwhelmed to learn she had won a life-changing sum of money. Then she was devastated to learn the 1 million pound jackpot (worth about $1.3 million) was a technical error. https://t.co/bzntN6VwNf — fox8news (@fox8news) April 21, 2026

William Hill released a statement to Good Morning Britain: “They identified an issue affecting the Jackpot Drop game, which temporarily resulted in incorrect sums being credited.” In addition, a lawyer explained that the company may be protected from any legal action due to its terms and conditions.

Meanwhile, Ainsley is seeking proof of the glitch. She is connected to a group of people on Facebook who have experienced similar “glitches.” There are more than 100 people who were told their winning amount was added due to a glitch.