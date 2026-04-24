Mother Faces Prison After Slapping Teen Daughter, Offers Unusual Explanation to Police

Trigger Warning: The article contains details about child abuse and substance use, which may be disturbing for some readers.

In a bizarre case, an Oklahoma woman was convicted on multiple serious charges after slapping her teenage daughter and manufacturing illegal drugs near Westside Elementary School.

41-year-old Lyndsay Spegal (also known as McGil) was found guilty on one count each of child abuse, child neglect, and attempting to manufacture a controlled substance on Wednesday. Her house is located 287 feet from the school.

The Rogers County jury recommended sentences for the troubled mother who had allegedly expressed no regard or safety concerns for her daughter. According to sources, jurors suggested extensive prison sentences, which include 15 years for child abuse, 25 years for child neglect, and 20 years for drug manufacturing (growing psychedelics).

Court records show the Oklahoma jury recommended a 60-year jail term for Spegal. The case dates back to July 1, 2025, when Claremore police received a tip about a teenage girl being hit. During questioning, the girl alleged her mother regularly became violent while using drugs such as DMT (dimethyltryptamine).

Psychedelic drugs often alter a person’s reality with changes in mood, cognitive function, and feelings. Jurors also reviewed police body camera footage where the girl described several instances of long-term abuse.

The teenage girl told investigators she suffered ongoing physical and emotional abuse for several years by her mother, who often acted erratically while under the influence.

Experts note that unsupervised use of such substances can carry significant risks.

Former US Navy behaviour expert Chase Hughes reveals what actually happens when you take DMT, why every scientist studying it believes it is not a hallucination, but another reality.. pic.twitter.com/RLxYMacf9l — HōloÇyphâ (@fractal_verse) April 19, 2026

When Oklahoma police questioned Lyndsay Spegal about her daughter’s alleged abuse, she gave a different explanation. At first, she claimed she struck the girl to clear an ear infection. She later said the slap was punishment for the girl using profanity and claimed it also helped with the ear infection.

A search of Lyndsay Spegal’s residence uncovered six jars of a liquid believed to be DMT, a setup for growing psilocybin mushrooms, smoking devices, and seeds.

Despite the mother’s excuses about the abuse, Oklahoma authorities said she admitted cultivating psychedelic mushrooms, starting about a month earlier, after buying supplies online.

The court records also allegedly claim that Lyndsay Spegal described DMT as “a gift from God” that “changes lives.” The fast-acting drug is known to cause a short-term and intense experience for users who love to get “high” quickly.

The potent substance is commonly known as the “businessman’s trip” due to its 15–30 minute duration. However, DMT is classified as a Schedule 1 substance in the United States, which makes it illegal to manufacture, purchase, or possess it.

Prosecutors presented an emotional case as Lyndsay Spegal claimed her actions toward her daughter were out of love with no other intentions. Spegal represented herself in court without an attorney.

During the trial, the mourning mother, who appeared disoriented, cross-examined her daughter directly and was sometimes emotional, even breaking down in tears during cross-examination.

According to Law&Crime, Spegal told her daughter, “Can’t you see the things I did to you, were out of love?”

Meanwhile, the prosecution presented nine witnesses, including the child’s guardian, family members, a social worker, and law enforcement officers. Nearly all testified that the girl had been abused for a long time.

While Lyndsay Spegal repeatedly denied wrongdoing and offered explanations for her actions, another cousin who testified admitted the mother acted erratic and became violent at times under the influence of these substances.

The Oklahoma native’s sentencing is set for June 30.