Mom Tricked 4-Year-Old Into Bathtub and Drowned Him — Then Killed 1-Year-Old Before Fleeing

A mom in Nevada who used to be a family services worker will spend the rest of her life in prison. She forcibly drowned her two kids, a 4-year-old son, and a 1-year-old daughter in bathtubs. 38-year-old Jovan Trevino drowned her two kids in 2021 at her home. According to the court records, she was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for drowning her son, Christopher Fox III and daughter, Gianna Fox.

The former family services worker was able to avoid the death penalty in the slaying of her kids as she pleaded guilty and agreed to a sentence of life in prison. Clark County District Judge Carli Kierny sentenced Trevino to serve life in a state correctional facility. Her sentence comes with no chance for parole.

'I will remember your case forever': Mom who forcibly drowned kids, 1 and 4, in separate bathtubs learns her fate https://t.co/JyFcoyK6qp — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) May 13, 2026

The prosecutors described the case as among the most horrific instances of filicide. Trevino admitted the murders, blaming her mental health over it as she wanted to kill herself and not leave her kids alone. She told the District Judge Carli Kierny, “On Monday, July 19, 2021, my babies’ precious, innocent lives were taken at the hands of their mommy. I truly was not in my right mind, in the darkest place that I’ve ever been, which is evident by the horrific crime that I did commit.”

Kearny continued, “I know that as you live out the rest of your life in a jail cell, you’ll probably see them at night, you’ll think of them,” the judge said. “That’s really the only tribute left that you can give them at this point,” he could see the sadness in Trevino after the murder of her kids and considered the life sentence to be an appropriate verdict for her crime.

According to the previous reports on the case from Law&Crime, Trevino was working as an assistant for the County Department of Family Services when she committed the murder. She tricked her four-year-old son into getting into the bathtub. She gave him a pair of glasses and told him that he would be able to see underwater with them.

Once her son was on his stomach, she used her legs to push him down in the water for three to four minutes. She did this until he drowned in the bathtub. After this, she went to the main bedroom’s bathroom and drowned her one-year-old daughter in the bathtub.

A judge on Tuesday sentenced a former Henderson woman to life without parole for killing her two children, ages 1 and 4, by drowning them in separate bathtubs.

STORY: https://t.co/wRlfWBmrMY pic.twitter.com/JrA64PZHlv — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) May 12, 2026

Trevino had planned to die by suicide after killing her kids. She wrote a suicide note and fled to Arizona. However, she could not go through her plan as she was taken into custody at a medical center in Bullhead City as told the staff about the murders.

The children’s grandmother, Shawna Fox, told the court that Trevino failed miserably as a mother. She said, “I hope you see their little faces every time you close your eyes and I hope you never forgive yourself for stealing their futures,” she reportedly said in court.

Trevino’s defense attorney, Ryan Bashor, defended her actions and said she was going through extreme life stressors.” At that time, her relationship with the children’s father was not in a good place.