Mom of 3 Living Double Life Pleads Guilty After Client Suffocates During $11,000 Intimate Session

A mom of three who was leading a secret life as a high-end escort was charged with involuntary manslaughter after one of her clients died of asphyxiation during an intimate act.

32-year-old Michaela Rylaarsdam owns an OnlyFans account and runs a high-end escort service on the side. Rylaarsdam, based in Riverside County, claimed to have 10 years of “working in the industry.”

Michaela Rylaarsdam, a 32 year old OnlyFans model and mom of 3 has accepted a deal for involuntary manslaughter in the 2023 death of client Michael Dale during a paid BDSM session in Carlifornia.

Dale paid over $11000 for extreme acts as Michaela placed a bag over his head. pic.twitter.com/ka872Cb8Ld — Biggzless_Jones (@biggzless_jones) May 8, 2026

Michael Dale, 55, had paid Rylaarsdam a substantial sum to procure her services. The incident occurred in April 2023 when the two parties met for a fetish session. According to The New York Post, Dale’s limbs were tied, with a duct tape placed over his mouth and a plastic bag over his head.

Since the victim’s limbs were tied, he could not remove the duct tape or the plastic bag himself. That said, he could not raise his voice either since he was gagged with duct tape. The bag was placed over Dale’s head for a reported eight minutes, which led to him being declared dead the following day. Rylaarsdam’s husband, who was aware of his wife’s business, revealed to the court that Michaela immediately called 911 after the incident.

Prosecutors have claimed that Michael Dale paid Rylaarsdam a staggering $11,000 for the sexual activity. Court documents have revealed that the 55-year-old had provided his consent and himself asked to be covered in Saran wrap. He even asked the OnlyFans model to glue his eyes shut.

That said, Detective Chris Zack provided further clarity on the matter, stating that Dale had asked Rylaarsdam to glue his eyes shut. However, he never asked her to put a bag over his head. Dale’s roommate has claimed that he overheard the victim asking Rylaarsdam to stop, and even offered her more money at one point if she would stop the activity.

🇺🇸 California woman Michaela Rylaarsdam has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter over the 2023 death of a man who paid more than $11,000 for an extreme fetish session she filmed for OnlyFans. Prosecutors say 55-year-old Michael Dale died during a BDSM encounter in… pic.twitter.com/zYbOrsVFpz — Europa.com (@europa) May 8, 2026

That said, Rylaarsdam’s defense continued to plead not guilty, but to no avail. “I don’t believe there was any intent to kill or any attempt to cover it up,” the OnlyFans model’s attorney stated. “And she acted appropriately when she realized this was a problem. There is certainly an element of consent; not just something he consented to, but something he actively sought out.”

Michaela Rylaarsdam has been sentenced to four years in prison for a charge of involuntary manslaughter. Michaela is married to Brandon Rylaarsdam and has three sons. Rylaarsdam, who would record fetish activities with her clients, managed to capture part of the ordeal with Dale, with eight short video clips presented as evidence.

Before charging Rylaarsdam with involuntary manslaughter, the judge also talked about the complexity of the case. “When does bondage and fetish turn into implied malice?” the judge asked a rhetorical question. “I’ll fully admit I don’t know what a jury is going to do with this, if it even gets that far.”