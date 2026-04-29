Mom Makes Son Destroy His Toys on Camera After He Allegedly Abused Cat, Says: “I’ll Destroy Everything He Loves”

A Texas mom disciplined her son after he allegedly abused a four-month-old cat. She made him break his toys by slamming the PS5 repeatedly on the ground and recorded the video. It quickly went viral on social media, sparking various reactions. The mother, SunShine Burton, also posted a second video in which she made her son smash a Nintendo Switch, video game controllers, and a basketball hoop.

The boy was crying in the video, while Burton was scolding him for abusing the cat, Garfield, who can’t even walk or eat now. Burton wrote in a Facebook post caption that her son got everything he wanted but still tortured the four-month-old tabby. She wrote, “My cat cannot walk and will not eat…let’s go see what else we can break today!!”

In the video, Burton made her son slam his toys, saying she can replace all these things, but he should learn a lesson. She said, “I’ll destroy everything he loves entertainment-wise and let him sleep in his room with only his bed and desk before I EVER allow him to become another statistic!!”

A mother caught her son on home security abusing her 4-month-old orange tabby cat multiple times… the kitten can’t even walk or eat now. Instead of just yelling or taking his stuff away, she made him destroy his own PS5, basketball goal, and electronics on camera. She says she… pic.twitter.com/ZZrn6U3xAu — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) April 28, 2026

Netizens responded after watching the video; most of them praised the mother for being strict and teaching her son a lesson. A Reddit user wrote, “Good, she’s teaching him his actions have consequences. Hopefully, this puts a stop to his abusive behavior.”

One X user commented, “If my kid slammed my cat this hard this many times, I would genuinely debate putting him in a juvenile detention center. This is a lenient punishment. Posting it admittedly is a little weird, but maybe she just wanted to get across to him that NO ONE would find this okay.”

Another one was skeptical if this punishment helped the boy in any way and posted, “If he abused a cat like that, he has major issues that aren’t going to be resolved by smashing a PlayStation, though it’s a good punishment. She needs to get him mental health help and possibly medication immediately.”

Gentle parenting has NOTHING on this. This isn’t gentle parenting. This is parenting done right. Correct the behavior before he becomes an adult. Psychopaths hurts animals first, kids second, women third, men fourth. She stopped him after the first. https://t.co/uGkmCGqtE9 — ♀️💣♀️tikibomber♀️💣♀️ (@tikibomber) April 28, 2026

One X user commented, “If my kid slammed my cat this hard this many times, I would genuinely debate putting him in a juvenile detention center. This is a lenient punishment. posting it admittedly is a little weird, but maybe she just wanted to get across to him that NO ONE would find this okay.”

Another one wrote, “Punishing a child who has the urge to hurt animals isn’t dealing with the real issue here. He may not hurt her cat again, because he knows there are consequences, but whatever made him do it the first time is still rattling around in his brain.” The user suggested that he may need some psychological help for his anger issues and animal abuse instincts. Burton also shared updates on Garfield, who was doing better but still limping.