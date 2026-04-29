News

Mom Makes Son Destroy His Toys on Camera After He Allegedly Abused Cat, Says: “I’ll Destroy Everything He Loves”

Published on: April 29, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET

Social media praised the mother for showing tough love while disciplining her son.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Texas Mom Punished Son for Abusing a Cat.
A Texas mom made her son slam his PS5 multiple times, the same way he abused the cat. (Image Source: Reddit/ @Rameshunclekochora)

A Texas mom disciplined her son after he allegedly abused a four-month-old cat. She made him break his toys by slamming the PS5 repeatedly on the ground and recorded the video. It quickly went viral on social media, sparking various reactions. The mother, SunShine Burton, also posted a second video in which she made her son smash a Nintendo Switch, video game controllers, and a basketball hoop.

The boy was crying in the video, while Burton was scolding him for abusing the cat, Garfield, who can’t even walk or eat now. Burton wrote in a Facebook post caption that her son got everything he wanted but still tortured the four-month-old tabby. She wrote, “My cat cannot walk and will not eat…let’s go see what else we can break today!!”

In the video, Burton made her son slam his toys, saying she can replace all these things, but he should learn a lesson. She said, “I’ll destroy everything he loves entertainment-wise and let him sleep in his room with only his bed and desk before I EVER allow him to become another statistic!!”

Netizens responded after watching the video; most of them praised the mother for being strict and teaching her son a lesson. A Reddit user wrote, “Good, she’s teaching him his actions have consequences. Hopefully, this puts a stop to his abusive behavior.”

One X user commented, “If my kid slammed my cat this hard this many times, I would genuinely debate putting him in a juvenile detention center. This is a lenient punishment. Posting it admittedly is a little weird, but maybe she just wanted to get across to him that NO ONE would find this okay.”

Another one was skeptical if this punishment helped the boy in any way and posted, “If he abused a cat like that, he has major issues that aren’t going to be resolved by smashing a PlayStation, though it’s a good punishment. She needs to get him mental health help and possibly medication immediately.”

One X user commented, “If my kid slammed my cat this hard this many times, I would genuinely debate putting him in a juvenile detention center. This is a lenient punishment. posting it admittedly is a little weird, but maybe she just wanted to get across to him that NO ONE would find this okay.”

Another one wrote, “Punishing a child who has the urge to hurt animals isn’t dealing with the real issue here. He may not hurt her cat again, because he knows there are consequences, but whatever made him do it the first time is still rattling around in his brain.” The user suggested that he may need some psychological help for his anger issues and animal abuse instincts. Burton also shared updates on Garfield, who was doing better but still limping.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *