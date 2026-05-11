Missouri Traffic Stop Unravels a Shocking Federal Case: Two Motorcycle Gang Members’ Leather Vests Gave Them Away

In Harrisonville, Missouri, what began as a standard traffic stop after two motorcyclists were pulled over for alleged traffic offenses quickly turned into a federal firearms case when officers discovered them carrying guns despite prior felony convictions, prosecutors said.

Two outlaw motorcycle gang members were charged with being felons in possession of a firearm in Missouri. They are 52-year-old Marvin Paup, aka “Bandido Marv,” and 63-year-old Joseph McCollum. The charges were announced in a Friday, May 8, press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri.

According to the Missouri case affidavit, a Harrisonville police officer observed two motorcyclists riding together. The officer allegedly saw Paup pull out from a stop sign and cut off another vehicle, prompting the driver to slam on the brakes to avoid a crash with Paup. The officer decided to follow the motocyclists and conducted a traffic stop when Paup crossed the center line.

Marvin Paup, aka “Bandido Marv,” 52 and Joseph McCollum, 63, members of Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs were charged by criminal complaint after they were stopped in Harrisonville, Mo. while armed with firearms.https://t.co/V2aUwE1XTa@IndepMoPolice @HvilleMO_PD — U.S. Attorney WDMO (@USAO_WDMO) May 8, 2026

During the stop, Paup and McCollum admitted that they were carrying firearms with them inside their “cuts” or leather vests. “Paup’s cut identified him as the vice president of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, El Dorado, Kan. Chapter. McCollum’s cut identified him as the vice president of the Avispon Motorcycle Club, El Dorado chapter,” the press release states. “Both Paup and McCollum were interviewed and admitted to possessing their respective firearms.”

Both motorcyclists had already been convicted of felony charges, and under federal law, it is illegal for convicted felons to possess any firearm or ammunition.

Paup and McCollum’s case falls under Project Safe Neighborhoods or PSN. This project aims to reduce violent crimes and gun violence by bringing law enforcement and communities together to serve the cause.

On May 26, 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) launched a strategy to reduce violent crime by following three key principles. These include “fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.” The nationwide initiative brings together federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement with prosecutors, community leaders, and other partners. Their goal is to tackle the most serious violent crime issues and form joint strategies to reduce them. The initiative is managed by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices. It spans all 94 federal judicial districts across the country and its holdings.

Approaches and resources may vary across districts. Even so, the program is built on four main principles: community engagement, prevention and intervention, targeted enforcement, and accountability.

PSN also relies on research, data analysis, and lessons from past crime reduction efforts. These help shape decisions on the most effective strategies to reduce violence.

“And the Department expressly underscores that the fundamental goal of this work is to reduce violent crime in the places we call home, not to increase the number of arrests or prosecutions as if they were ends in themselves,” DOJ notes.