Handcuffed Michigan Woman’s Viral Police Car Escape Has the Internet ‘Rooting’ For Her

A viral video from Michigan took the internet by storm after it showed a handcuffed woman wriggling her way out of a police cruiser.

The viral TikTok video shows that she slipped through the partially opened rear window of the Michigan police cruiser when officers were searching a suspected vehicle nearby.

The incident happened in Muskegon Heights on Saturday, March 28, and quickly went viral after eyewitness Robert Williams captured it on camera.

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According to Fox News, the woman was later identified as 38-year-old Kendra Aney. Authorities said she had an outstanding parole violation warrant at that time.

According to a press release from the Muskegon Heights Police Department, the incident occurred when an officer noticed a vehicle parked outside an abandoned business near Norton Avenue and Peck Street.

Michigan police explained that an occupant briefly stepped out of the vehicle, then quickly got back in after noticing the officer. While authorities identified the driver, they needed fingerprints to identify the female passenger.

The scan revealed an active parole violation, which is why the woman was “taken into custody, handcuffed and secured in the rear seat of a Muskegon Heights Police Department patrol vehicle.”

In the video, Williams is heard reacting in disbelief:

“Damn … this is live. They [police] don’t even see … Look, look, look. They didn’t see this.”

The unusual escape in Michigan quickly garnered widespread attention online. Many social media users were stunned by how flexibly she escaped from the cruiser and remained unnoticed. One user said:

“It’s gotta be AI. The physics don’t make sense”

A second commented:

“Wouldn’t it be interesting if she turned into the next Houdini?!”

Another two added:

“Honestly I’m impressed with her core strength. That was smoooth.” “IDK..she kinda earned the getaway.”

While one claimed it’s like watching a “thriller”:

“Like watching a thriller without interfering, and I’m not about to be a Karen about it.”

Some even pointed out that the guy behind the camera didn’t think to alert the cops, but instead focused on recording. One said:

“And the person who recorded did not say a thing to the cop?”

Others were hooked on her story and whether the police caught her later.

While a large number of people in the comments believed that she “earned” her getaway and should stay safe.

“That’s pretty talented. I’d say she earned her freedom.”

“Somehow, I’m rooting for her. Lol”

“I pray she got away”

Authorities later revealed that Aney was on the run for several days before getting caught inside an abandoned residence in the 100 block of Rotterdam.

Reportedly, a citizen reported a break-in and alerted authorities to her location.She’s now facing additional charges such as fleeing a police officer and felony home invasion.