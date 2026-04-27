Michelle Obama’s Adidas Pick May Be Summer’s Next Big Sneaker

Michelle Obama once again put her fashion foot forward when she stepped out in New York City wearing a lesser-known Adidas sneaker that some say could signal the next major sneaker trend. The former First Lady was sporting a casual denim outfit that she paired with Adidas Japan Decon sneakers — a modern version of the brand’s 1964 Japan training shoe. According to Marie Claire, her appearance in the sneaker comes at a time when Adidas Sambas has increased so much, leading to shortages so that celebrities, like Obama are searching for alternatives.

Obama chose to wear the Japan Decon which is an interesting choice because the model lurks under the radar, which is surprising taking into account how much it has in common with the Samba. The shoe has a low-profile silhouette and of course, the signature three stripes, but it also features subtle differences like perforation on its uppers as well as a lighter, more breathable feeling suited for warmer weather.

Recently, Obama has been dressing up and has neglected the casual look that she could always pull off. But, on this particular day she pulled off the look with straight-leg jeans, a camel denim trucker jacket and her braids flowing over her shoulders.

Michelle Obama's fashionable L.A. outing in a floral skirt catches attention. Read more: https://t.co/SDSRfOdK2i pic.twitter.com/jrkCvg0wEE — Complex (@Complex) April 17, 2026

Obama’s style choice is not a trivial matter as her followers take note especially when it comes to practicality. Her outfits and clothing choices often last more than a season, making her someone that they like to emulate. And it’s not only Michelle Obama who has been looking elsewhere.

Kendall Jenner and Lily Collins also have been seen wearing alternatives like the Superstars and Spezials, looking at other options that the brand offers. Jennifer Lawrence has totally jumped ship and is looking at other retro shoes too.

The Japan Decon sneaker goes back to the 1964 Tokyo Olympic, where the original started as a training shoe. Now, the shoe has made a comeback which maintains its classic design while adding some modern elements to it. For those who love an old feel shoe while still being trendy, this may be a perfect shoe.

🆕 adidas Japan Decon

🎨 Cream White / Orange Tinthttps://t.co/NmAkefHn5h — adidas alerts (@adidasalerts) December 5, 2025

Obama knows that she wields a lot of power when it comes to women and how they dress. She released her book The Look in 2025 where she looks at how her style has developed over time. Late last year she explained on social media what it meant to her.

Michelle Obama got 10 new piercings in a single sitting https://t.co/fOKdHJpMcE pic.twitter.com/Dx1EfiB3eJ — Page Six (@PageSix) February 13, 2026

“Long before I knew that my look might mean something to others, I spent many years figuring out what it meant to me. Whether it was picking out a back-to-school dress as a young girl, going to prom in a gown designed by me and hand sewn by my mother, or walking across my college campus in braids and denim, those first style choices taught me that appearance and power are often intertwined. How you show up can be just as important as what you say or do,”

she wrote.

Obama continued, “Over time, I learned that confidence isn’t something you’re given. It’s something you have to choose, every day.” It has never been about the shoes, whether the Japan Decon or the Samba, it’s always been about the confidence in your own skin.