How Was Meryl Streep’s Reputation at Risk After Scream Star’s One Statement

Content warning: This article contains references to s*xual assault and abuse.

Meryl Streep has long been regarded as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Her career has been defined by critical acclaim and widespread fan admiration. However, nearly a decade ago, she faced intense scrutiny. She was accused of knowing about Harvey Weinstein’s misconduct, a claim she rejected. Weinstein is a disgraced producer and convicted s*x offender.

In December 2017, months after the investigative reports exposing Weinstein and the subsequent MeToo movement rocked Hollywood, actor Rose McGowan accused Streep of choosing to stay silent about Weinstein and continuing to work with him, despite allegedly knowing about his predatory behavior.

In a since-deleted tweet, McGowan accused Streep and other actors of hypocrisy, criticizing the proposed plan to participate in a silent protest at the year’s Golden Globe Awards, in which they were set to wear black as a sign of protest against the s*xual misconduct against women.

Meryl Streep and Harvey Weinstein were friends for years yet she doesn’t get plagued with conspiracy theories and disgusting accusations that she colluded or participated in his s3x crimes the way Oprah does. pic.twitter.com/Ua86ZyDbmz — Shady (@DJBattyBoy) June 25, 2022

“actores, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The P*g Monster, are wearing black @goldenglobes in a silent protest,” McGowan’s tweet read. “YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real chance.”

I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa,” McGowan said, according to PEOPLE, sarcastically suggesting that they should wear dresses by the fashion label “Marchesa,” founded by Georgina Chapman.

Soon, Streep issued a statement to address Rose McGowan’s public accusations. The Oscar winner emphasized her ignorance of Harvey Weinstein’s history of s*xual assault, stating that she was never aware of his predatory behavior in the 1990s or in the years following.

Meryl Streep issues a public statement about Harvey Weinstein saying, "Not everybody knew." pic.twitter.com/R5qTHij5Qr — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 9, 2017

In a tweet, Rose McGowan criticized actresses like Meryl Streep for their silent protest at the Golden Globes. She argued that their long history of working with Harvey Weinstein made their choice to wear black feel hypocritical. She also stated that their silence was the root of the issue, and that accepting “fake awards” did nothing to create actual change.

To counter the public misinformation, the actress immediately sent her phone number to Rose through mutual friends. She wanted to address the false headlines directly, according to her statement.

“I sat by that phone all day yesterday and this morning, hoping to express both my deep respect for her and others’ bravery in exposing the monsters among us, and my sympathy for the untold, ongoing pain she suffers.”

Streep earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in August: Osage County (2013), a film for which Harvey Weinstein was the executive producer. She had previously won an Academy Award for The Iron Lady (2012), released by the Weinstein Company.

While accepting the Best Actress (Drama) award for that same performance at the 2012 Golden Globes, Streep remarked, “I just want to thank my agent and God Harvey Weinstein,” reported PEOPLE.

Since the accusation that almost threatened her reputation and credibility, Streep has continued to support women’s voices and causes not only in Hollywood but around the world.

She expressed her support for the #MeToo Movement by wearing black to the Golden Globes in 2018 and also donated to the Time’s Up movement.