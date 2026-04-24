Melania Trump Draws Backlash After Highlighting AI’s Benefits for Children

First Lady Melania Trump has taken her role towards child advocacy and philanthropy quite seriously. From roundtable conferences to impactful speeches in several public events, Donald Trump’s better half is on a mission to make her tenure impactful.

The former model spoke at a cross-party event to “inspire community impact” before spouses of administration officials, lawmakers, and business leaders.

In her speech, Melania said that using AI in today’s fast-paced world could “empower” children.

However, the 55-year-old is facing media scrutiny for her latest remarks during a speech at the 113th Annual First Lady’s Luncheon held on April 23.

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According to The Irish Star, the luncheon was held by the Congressional Club Museum and Foundation event at the Washington Hilton. The event has been a tradition since 1912. Usha Vance was present at the First Lady’s luncheon and introduced Melania Trump before she began her speech in front of 2,000 guests.

Vance, who is expecting her fourth child with husband JD Vance, was presented with a blanket. Melania Trump was gifted a beautiful painting featuring majestic landmarks in Washington, D.C., including the White House and the Lincoln Memorial.

“Progress is not granted. You must be the composer, embolden your influence in the community with a strong vision to the future,” Melania Trump added.

However, Melania Trump faced criticism after she praised large AI companies, saying they helped children learn and grow for a better future.

She named companies like Meta, Palantir, OpenAI, Adobe, Zoom, X, and Microsoft. She said they were helping the administration blend technology and education to support young people’s growth.

The First Lady’s comments about AI came after President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at expanding AI education for young people.

The goal is to encourage students to develop skills in AI and technology so the United States can lead global technological advancements.

The goal is for America’s young people to gain interest and expertise in AI technology from an early age, enabling America to maintain a global lead in this technological revolution for future generations,” The White House stated.

Still, Melania Trump’s positive message was quickly rejected online, with people asking if AI really helps children. At a time when the harmful effects of too much AI use are clear, Melania’s comments surprised many.

Others raised worries about how digital devices affect children’s growth, saying that too much screen time can lower social interaction and learning opportunities.

“Tech companies have further enabled child predators and other malign actors to target children via technology thanks to the total lack of Federal regulations. ‘Thanks’ is not the word I would choose,” one user wrote on X.

“Meta? Empower children with technology and education? Had she followed the recent court cases?” wrote another user.

During her speech, Melania highlighted programs aimed at supporting foster youth and improving child welfare.

According to USA Today, Melania Trump said her goal was to build a better future for young people. She stressed new legislation she supports to improve the U.S. foster care system.

The luncheon address followed her attendance at a roundtable to advance legislation supporting young people moving out of foster care.

During the discussion, the former model said leaders should work to improve the foster care system and ensure “American children” grow up in a safe, positive environment that supports their overall development.

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“As a community, we strive to nurture our children’s curiosity, protect their innocence, and guide them with hearts full of care,” she added.

Moreover, Melania Trump also talked about her support for the “Take It Down Act,” passed last year with cross-party backing, which bans AI-generated explicit images, commonly known as deepfakes.

Consequently, the First Lady’s Luncheon featured stunning floral decorations, including centerpieces and table settings adorned with pink and white magnolia designs native to Georgia.

Later, guests were given special themed gift bags containing items such as an American flag plate, a gold bracelet shaped like a bald eagle, and a stars-and-stripes bottle of Diet Coke, which is widely known to be Donald Trump’s favorite soft drink.