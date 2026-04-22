Meghan Markle’s Estranged Father Finds Love in Rehabilitation Hospital With Nurse 35 Years His Junior

Meghan Markle is in the headlines again, but this time because of her estranged father’s new romance. Thomas Markle, a retired Hollywood lighting director, found love in his nurse from the Philippines, Rio Canedo.

There is a 35-year age gap between them, as Thomas is 81 and Canedo is 46.

As reported by Radar Online, her father claimed Meghan did not try to reach out to him after he had his leg amputated during a life-saving surgery in December. He reportedly made desperate pleas from his hospital bed to reconcile with Meghan, as he feared he would die.

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas, 81, finds love again with Filipino nurse 35 years his junior https://t.co/HRy0bvrdq0 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 28, 2026

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Thomas said, “I never expected to find joy and happiness again at my age,” adding, “I felt neglected and sad for so many years, but now I am enjoying life again.”

He also said, “After so many tough times, I feel truly blessed to have found someone very special who takes such good care of me.”

According to People, Thomas met Canedo while he was in a rehab hospital in the Philippines. Canedo, a mother of two, worked there and was initially unsure what to expect from the relationship.

She stated, “I was a bit worried because someone had told me he had a reputation for being grumpy. But I started working with him, and he is a total gentleman and someone who is kind and funny.”

In the interview, Thomas also addressed his health issues.

He claimed, “After my stroke, things were not great. I wanted to go to the other side of the world to a place where the people are kind. The Philippines has a gentler way of life. I never expected to meet Rio and have my life changed in such a wonderful way.”

The BBC reported that Meghan tried to reach out to her father after hearing about his condition.

A spokesperson said, “Given that a Daily Mail reporter has remained at her father’s bedside throughout, broadcasting each interaction and breaching clear ethical boundaries, it has been exceedingly difficult for the Duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days.”

The spokesperson also added, “With the support of reliable and trusted contacts, her correspondence is now safely in his hands.”

On the other hand, the Daily Mail’s parent company, DMG, revealed that Thomas contacted journalist Caroline Graham to be with him after falling ill. The two have been friends, and Graham cared for Thomas while he was in the hospital.

Dear Meghan Markle, you’re smiling for the cameras and meeting injured refugees in Jordan, projecting compassion on cue. Does it ever cross your mind that your own father had his leg amputated months ago? The man who worked, sacrificed and gave you every opportunity. The man you… pic.twitter.com/2tOPAo6vrc — Queen Esther (@XOQueenEsther) February 26, 2026

“As well as being a journalist, Caroline has been friends with Mr Markle since 2018. She has been with Mr Markle in hospital every day, providing him with care and support.”

The company added, “As soon as Mr Markle gave consent for his contact details, the name of his hospital and his room number to be provided to his daughter’s spokesman, Caroline shared them.”

The outlet also stated, “It is entirely untrue that each interaction has been broadcast, and the suggestion that Caroline has breached ethical boundaries is demonstrably false and vehemently denied.”