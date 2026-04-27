Meghan Markle Posts Cryptic Message on ‘Hardest Seven Years’ and When Struggles May End

It’s been a rough few years for Meghan Markle, and she’s opening up about it to her online community.

The 44-year-old mother of two posted a series of astrology-themed Instagram Stories over the weekend to her 4.5 million followers on the site, suggesting that April 25 marked a significant turning point for the former actress.

The first post focused on her zodiac sign, Leo, referencing prolonged struggle and emotional strain that others may find hard to understand. According to Tyla, the message explained that the disconnect between one’s true self and how others perceive them can be extremely exhausting.

“Your confidence took hits it has no business taking. You questioned your creative direction, your spotlight, your worth: April 25th, the pressure lifts. You get the space to exist without fighting for it,” the post read.

Markle followed the first saying with a reel on the next story showing two men dancing to Celine Dion’s song That’s The Way It Is. The caption read: “Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius ending the hardest seven years of their lives on April 25th.”

In astrology, this moment marks the date when Uranus, known for change and disruption, left Taurus, known for stability and routine.

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The explanation indicated that people in this combination found this period difficult personally and professionally. After the seven-year cycle ends, those suffering will see stability and a new ray of hope.

The Duchess of Sussex married Britain’s Prince Harry on May 19, 2018. The lavish ceremony was held at the historic St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle and covered by major media outlets like BBC One and ITV. The wedding was streamed by 8.7 million viewers, peaking at 13.1 million during the service.

Markle was previously married to American film producer and literary manager Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2014. Despite being the first mixed-race woman to marry into the British royal family and setting a new standard for modern milestones in monarchy, her tenure was short-lived.

According to the BBC, the pair moved to the United States after stepping down as official working royals in January 2020. Though they retain their titles, they no longer receive public funds. Meghan and Harry’s resignation sparked mixed opinions, shock, and speculation online.

The outlet claimed their departure from royal duties stemmed from growing frustration with media scrutiny and alleged hindrance from Buckingham Palace in developing their “SussexRoyal” brand.

Their exit from royal duties was discussed in the television special Oprah with Meghan and Harry, which premiered on March 7, 2021, on CBS. The episode garnered massive views, was nominated for awards and received a series of mixed reactions from several political figures.

Furthermore, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who now split their time between the U.K. and the U.S., have been figuring out their “new life” with their son, Prince Archie, six, and daughter, Princess Lilibet, born in 2021 and now four.

As working royals, the couple received much of their annual income from King Charles III and the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant. They also set up the Archwell charitable foundation, now renamed Archwell Philanthropies.

Meghan and Harry have also invested in various commercial ventures, including a new lifestyle brand headed by Meghan Markle called “As Ever” (formerly American Riviera Orchard).

The lifestyle brand sold a series of products, including a $62 Valentine’s Day collaboration featuring artisanal chocolate bars, fruit spreads, cookies and other items, which received mixed reactions with conservative commentator Megyn Kelly reviewing the sweet treats as “disgusting and crap.”

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Kelly did a taste test on her show and gave it the “thumbs down.” Yet, she praised the packaging of the sweet treats and said, “The packaging is pretty. I have to give her that.”

“I like the flowers. You know, that’s her big thing. You have to put edible flowers on everything that you know may or may not actually be edible.”