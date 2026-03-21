Manosphere Influencer Claims Dinner With Barron Trump at Mar-a-Lago—Says He Met Donald Trump the Same Night

Justin Waller recently spoke about his connection to Barron Trump. Waller, who appeared in the new Netflix show ‘Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere’, said that he had dinner with the first son at Mar-a-Lago in 2024 and later met President Donald Trump the same night.

“I had dinner with Barron at Mar-a-Lago. I met Donald that night. I’ve been to Mar-a-Lago four or five times,” Waller said during the interview. According to Irish Star, he also claimed that he moved his family to Florida to gain access to Trump’s ‘inner circle.’ He later shared a picture from the dinner on his social media, featuring Barron, Justin, American mixed martial artist Colby Covington, businessman Patrick Bet-David and content creator Bo Loudon.

In 2025, Waller told The New York Times about Barron’s admiration for Andrew Tate, and shared that during a call they “discussed their shared belief that the Romanian criminal case was an effort to silence the Tates.” According to reports, Andrew and his brother Tristan are facing r— and human t———- charges.

Barron Trump, & Andrew Tate presumptuously spoke w/ each other over Zoom last year, according to mutual friend Justin Waller, their conversation included claims that Romanian prosecutors’ sex trafficking charges against Tate and his brother were an attempt to “Silence them”. pic.twitter.com/7JE1WojO9b — The XO Show ™ (@latenightxoshow) December 13, 2025

Waller also said he took on a “big brother” role with Barron, had given him dating advice, and even said he is “not a bad ally to have — let’s be frank.”

The report added that in 2024, Waller and Barron spoke with Tate over Zoom, discussing Tate’s legal case and supporting Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, while Trump’s youngest son was being fitted for a suit by Waller’s tailor. “I’m very close to the Trump family. I look forward to, once I am free, being with Donald Trump in person and reminding him that he’s a bulletproof badass,” said Tate following Trump’s assassination attempt by a young attacker.

Waller’s remarks come amid claims from fellow “manosphere” influencer Harrison Sullivan, accusing Piers Morgan of having a personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Piers Morgan rage quits after being asked about connection to Epstein and his wife 😳 “I don’t agree with you going to Epstein’s island and having freak off with Ghislaine Maxwell” pic.twitter.com/ubF2xfvJHZ — Charging… (@RedPillSayian) March 18, 2026

Sullivan, who appeared alongside Waller in the new Netflix documentary Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, recently made an appearance in Piers Morgan Uncensored, during which he accused Morgan of having a connection with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, visiting Epstein’s island and having “freak-offs with Ghislaine Maxwell and the rest of them.”

In response, Morgan, who was mentioned more than 20 times in documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice as part of the Epstein files, denied the claim, stating, “I’ve never met the man. Never went to his island. I met Ghislaine Maxwell for five minutes at a book launch.”

The altercation intensified when Harrison stated that Morgan’s wife, author Celia Walden, is at home, “posting pictures that you’re out and she wants to get used like a toy by a big black man who’s cleaning her car,” while he is “looking like an idiot.”

“Here’s what I think about you. I watched the documentary. I think you’re a f—ing idiot. I think you’re a sexist, misogynistic, homophobic twerp who got exposed in a global way by Netflix, by Louis Theroux, for what you are. You’re a little halfwit,” said Morgan, who later abruptly left the interview.