News

Manhattan Police Kept Punching a Handcuffed Black Man, Viral Video Shows

Published on: March 25, 2026 at 12:04 PM ET

The man was already on the road, facing down, barefoot and shirtless.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Three Manhattan Police officers punched a man repeatedly.
Manhattan police’s video of punching a black man goes viral. (Image credit: Flickr / Mic)

A video showing Manhattan police officers repeatedly striking a Black man has gone viral. The footage appears to show three officers in Manhattan’s Flatiron District using force on the man while he was already in handcuffs.

The man appeared to be in distress in the video. He is seen lying face down, shirtless and barefoot, while officers restrain him. One officer appears to push the man’s head down, while another places a knee near his leg. A third officer is seen pressing a foot against him, seemingly to immobilize him. Toward the end of the clip, the police officers appear to place a bag over his head.

A woman is also seen attempting to intervene, urging officers to stop. However, the officers continue restraining the man and pushing him toward the ground. The video quickly spread on social media, where users criticized the officers’ use of force.

One X user wrote,

“If he’s already restrained, then why escalate the situation? This is where accountability matters.”

In one widely shared post, a user described the incident as follows:

Another user expressed concern about broader implications, writing, “Be prepared to see much more of this…” and warning about increased use of force by law enforcement. 

A third user made controversial remarks about mental health, suggesting institutionalization. Others in the discussion pointed out that the man appeared to attempt to bite an officer, based on the video. 

Another post circulating on TikTok criticized the officers’ actions, stating that once a person is handcuffed, further force is unnecessary and could erode public trust in law enforcement.

It remains unclear whether the man bit an officer. The video shows him pulling at his trousers with his teeth, which may explain why officers covered his head. However, many viewers argued that the level of force used was excessive given that he was already restrained. 

The incident has drawn comparisons on social media to the 2020 killing of George Floyd, which sparked nationwide protests over police use of force. Some users said the restraint tactics seen in this video reminded them of that case.

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