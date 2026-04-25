Man Was Found Dead Near Lake in 2002 — 24 Years Later, Police Nab Suspect in Cold Case

The Frisco police department confirmed the arrest of 55-year-old Lisa Honrud in connection with the murder of her husband 24 years later. She was arrested on April 20 for the murder of Frank Weiss. For more than two decades, she evaded law enforcement, thinking she wouldn’t get caught for her crime.

However, the cold case was still under investigation, and the new investigative techniques helped catch the suspect. Weiss’ body was found near Lake Lewisville in Texas in 2002. He had fatal gunshot wounds on his body.

At that time, he was married to Honrud. Along with evidence obtained using modern technology, the police also received useful information from a key witness in the case. At the time of the murder, Weiss was a resident of Plano, east of Lake Lewisville, while Honrud lived in Waxahachie, about 60 miles south of the lake.

COLD CASE CLOSED: Texas woman arrested 24 years after husband’s body found near Lake Lewisville, charged with his 2002 murder. https://t.co/HgWLgAUFNC — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) April 21, 2026

Frisco Police Chief David Shilson thanked investigators and officers for their role in solving the case. He said, “For 24 years, the Weiss family has waited for answers. Today’s arrest is an important step toward justice, and we will continue working until everyone involved is held accountable.”

Weiss’ daughter, Carla, who was 22 at the time of his murder, spoke to Fox 4 after Honrud’s arrest. She said she was appreciative of the development in the case. She said, “Hope is a funny thing. Hope has a way of strangling you, and so, at some point, I have probably accepted that there will never be an answer. But acceptance doesn’t kill. I dreamed of there being an answer, but I didn’t expect one.”

A Texas woman is behind bars after authorities say she was linked to her husband’s cold case murder investigation nearly a quarter of a century after his death. https://t.co/jAA7DDNPxZ — Doug Bell (@therealdougbell) April 21, 2026

Carla, now 44, has spent half her life grieving the loss of her father. However, she still thinks the investigation needs to be continued. She described her father as a large man, making it unlikely for his then-wife to carry him to the lake.

She suspects it to be two people’s jobs. Weiss’s body was found by fishermen, wrapped in a black plastic bag. Someone may have helped Honrud commit the murder. Frisco police have asked the public to get in touch if they have any information related to the case.