Man Ran Over and Killed Woman, 74, After She Spilled Water on His Mercedes — Then Claimed ‘Self-Defense’

A San Francisco man in a Mercedes allegedly ran over a 74-year-old pedestrian for spilling water on his car. Identified as Valentino Cash Amil, he has been charged with murder for intentionally running over the woman. The 30-year-old accused was driving a Mercedes-Benz E350 sedan and was on surveillance footage striking Dannielle Spillman, 74, outside a gas station.

Amil was in the vehicle with his wife and children, leaving the gas station after filling up the car. Spillman was walking on the sidewalk while Amil’s vehicle was blocking the sidewalk. She had an issue with the vehicle blocking the sidewalk. The two then got into a verbal argument, and then the 74-year-old spilled “liquid onto the hood.” Authorities allege Amil then accelerated his car, knocking the woman to the ground before running over her.

‘Slid off the hood’: Mercedes-Benz driver plowed into 74-year-old after she ‘spilled’ water on it, ran over her body then fled with wife and kids in vehicle, DA says https://t.co/MoCWxmcZDm — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) April 26, 2026

The alleged hit-and-run crime occurred on April 13, 2024. According to the SF District Attorney’s office, Amil was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident, murder, and a deadly weapon enhancement tied to the use of the vehicle.

Despite the video surveillance footage and charges, Amil has pleaded not guilty and filed for bail, which was denied. He will appear in court on May 6 for a hearing. The D.A.’s office stated, “According to eyewitnesses, Mr. Amil then allegedly drove off, running over the victim and not stopping.”

In an interview with KTVU FOX 2, the accused’s wife claimed her husband does not deserve to be in jail. She said her husband is not a villain. She said she felt deeply for the life lost and the family, but argued her husband is innocent.

Mercedes Driver Runs Over and Kills Woman After She ‘Spilled’ Water in His Car While His Kids Were Passengers: D.A. https://t.co/c1XGiw1Ho0 — People (@people) April 29, 2026

Amil’s defense attorney, Seth Morris, argued in the case that Amil was trying to protect his family at that moment since he was not alone in the car. The attorney said that the accused acted in self-defense and panicked because he believed he and his family were in danger.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins added that there was no evidence supporting a self-defense claim. Meanwhile, Judge Lianne Dumas denied bail to the accused because he allegedly failed to stop at the scene and instead drove away.

She said this raised concerns about granting him bail and stated, “It causes me concern about the ability of the defendant to follow court orders and to return to court for future proceedings.”