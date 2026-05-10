Man Breaks Into Professor’s Home, Stabs Her 5 Times — Then Goes on Shopping Spree

A Colorado man has been sentenced to 224 years in prison after being convicted of the murder of a college professor and various other crimes. 54-year-old Ceasar Wilson sneaked into Haleh Abghari’s house on the night of Aug. 7, 2024. Wilson managed to break into Abghari’s house through her garage door.

Abghari was a professor at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. She was a professional singer and was a professor of visual and performing arts at the university. According to Law and Crime, Wilson intended to steal from the Abghari’s house. However, things took a dramatic turn when the 54-year-old stumbled upon the college professor in her bathroom.

Police are searching for Ceasar Lorenzo Wilson, 53, suspected of murdering Haleh Abghari, 54, a professional opera singer & music professor, in her #ColoradoSprings apartment Haleh was found with a stab wound on August 7 Wilson is charged with second-degree murder & is… pic.twitter.com/Fofb2RPwOs — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) November 25, 2024

According to the publication, Wilson proceeded to stab the Opera singer five times. DNA evidence from the bloody encounter revealed Wilson’s presence at the scene. A palm print left at the bathroom counter matched his, while the DNA found from under Abghari’s fingernails also matched Wilson’s.

The 54-year-old then stole the college professor’s car and went on a “shopping spree,” as per the prosecutors. Haleh Abghari was found dead in her bathroom the next day, after which it took the authorities seven months to charge the assailant. Wilson was eventually arrested in Lincoln County, 16 days after the killing. However, at the time of the arrest, authorities weren’t aware that Caesar Wilson was a suspect in a murder case. At the time of the arrest, Wilson was caught stealing another vehicle and even attempted to run away from law enforcement.

MURDERER SKIPS COURT: Caesar Lorenzo Wilson was issued A “by any means necessary” warrant after he failed to appear for sentencing in the killing of Professor Haleh Abghari in Colorado Springs. A new sentencing date is expected. Colorado is ranked the 2nd most dangerous state in… pic.twitter.com/shAg729L4A — Colorado Center for Law and Order (@COLawandOrder) May 2, 2026

At the time of the arrest, Wilson was held under a name and charged with a whole slew of unrelated charges. Seven months after the killing of Haleh Abghari, Wilson was extradited back to Colorado, where he stood trial for his crimes. The court found Wilson guilty on all counts related to Abghari’s murder, which ranged from second-degree murder to second-degree motor vehicle theft.

The court also found the 54-year-old guilty of 14 other felonies between 1991 and 1994, which led to him being sentenced to the Department of Corrections for 224 years. District Attorney Michael J. Allen spoke on the tragic passing of Haleh Abghari. “The violence perpetrated by the defendant against Haleh Abghari, an innocent woman alone in her own home, deserved the harsh sentence issued today in court,” the DA stated.

“Ms Abghari’s death was a devastating loss for her family, the UCCS Community she helped shape for over a decade, and the entire 4th Judicial District. We are grateful to see a just outcome in this case, and to our partners at the Colorado Springs Police Department and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs for seeing this process through, from start to end.”