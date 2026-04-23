Man Breaks Into Mother’s Home Through Dog Door, Kills Her While Children Are Inside

Florida man John Aylor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of his mother, Julie Aylor, in 2024. The accused crawled into his 64-year-old mother’s home through the dog door. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison in a Tampa courtroom.

Earlier, he was being considered for life in prison for armed robbery and first-degree murder. However, he pleaded to a lesser charge of second-degree murder as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. This plea deal also prevents his daughter from testifying at the trial, who was present at the home at the time of the murder.

Son who broke into mother’s home through dog door, stabbed her to death because he was upset there was nothing to steal learns his fate https://t.co/qiygGhkrr0 — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) April 22, 2026

He stabbed his mother to death when he could not find anything worth stealing. At that time, his two children were also in the house. They went to bed around 9 p.m. but heard noises around 4:30 a.m.

According to Law&Crime, the incident happened in the early hours of Aug. 12, 2024. Aylor broke into his mother’s house in Brandon. His daughter heard him yelling in the house. She also heard her grandmother ask for help. She said, “Jake, help me,” another name Aylor uses.

Julie Aylor’s body was discovered with multiple stab wounds on her torso and neck. Before she died, she went into her granddaughter’s room. One of the children called 911 at 4:50 a.m., asking for help and telling dispatchers their grandmother was bleeding out.

The investigators found his purple beach cruiser bicycle near the house. They also found the weapon he used to commit the murder. Investigators found a blood-covered kitchen knife and a broken knife at the scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by State Attorney Suzy Lopez (@hillsboroughstateattorney)

Aylor’s palm print was found on the knives. When the police arrived at the house, Aylor had fled with his mother’s phone, which was discovered several houses away. He had smeared the screen with blood and fingerprints, further supporting the case against him. He was arrested the next day.

He had a prior criminal history, including drug addiction and breaking in. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison. The plea deal avoids requiring his daughter to testify.

Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez’s statement read, “Our focus was on protecting the victim’s family and minimizing further harm. Two of the key witnesses are minor family members, and moving forward with a trial would have required them to relive deeply traumatic events.” She added that, given the accused’s age, he will spend most of his life in prison.