Man Allegedly Plotted to Kill Royal Princesses, Carried Axes Engraved With Their Names and ‘Bloodbath List’

An assassination attempt on Dutch Princess Catharina-Amalia and her younger sister Princess Alexia was thwarted after authorities found axes bearing the two princesses’ names and the Nazi chant. Princess Amalia’s popularity has increased significantly since 2025, with the latest polling suggesting numbers usually reserved for kings or queens in power.

Hola revealed an EenVandaag report stating that the king’s and queen’s popularity has surged significantly as well. “The image of the King and Queen has improved significantly, particularly among young adults (ages 18 to 35),” the report claimed. “In 2024, trust in the King sat at 48%; two years later, that figure has climbed to 68%. Queen Máxima’s numbers have seen a similar jump, rising from 53% in 2024 to 69% today.”

As of writing, Princess Amalia holds an approval rating of 62 percent, with most respondents confident in her ability to lead as a queen. With the Netherlands family at their best and Amalia enjoying public approval, a far-right extremist came up with a plan to murder Princess Amalia and her 20-year-old sister, Princess Alexia.

Authorities in the Netherlands have foiled an alleged extremist plot targeting members of the Dutch royal family, including Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia. A 33-year-old suspect, believed to hold far-right extremist views, was arrested in The Hague with weapons and… pic.twitter.com/3dMOA2ghFr — India Today Global (@ITGGlobal) May 3, 2026

The man is set to appear in court next week after authorities foiled his plan in February and arrested him. The 33-year-old man’s identity remains unknown due to Dutch privacy laws. Princess Amalia and Princess Alexia of the Netherlands are daughters of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, with Amalia next in line to the throne. A man had orchestrated a nefarious plan to brutally murder the two young princesses.

Authorities apprehended the man in The Hague. He was carrying two axes, each with the name “Alexia” or “Mossad” engraved on it. Mossad is Israel’s intelligence agency; however, it’s unclear as of writing if the country had a role to play in the now foiled murder plan. The words “Sieg Heil” were also engraved on the axes, which directly translates to “Hail victory” and served as a Nazi slogan.

The authorities also found a note with the 33-year-old man that is being described as a “handwritten bloodbath list,” with the princesses’ names written on it. Despite the brutal nature of the planned murders, this is not the first time that Princess Amalia of the Netherlands has been targeted.

Princess Amalia of the Netherlands has graduated from her General Military Training with the rank of Corporal (with proud mom Queen Maxima looking on). She will continue her coursework at Defensity College, but will now be able to wear a military uniform when working for the… pic.twitter.com/dc8qmBrHk8 — Royal News Network (@RNN_RoyalNews) January 23, 2026

In 2022, Amalia was targeted by gang members of organised crime syndicates, especially the “Mocro Maffia.” This happened at a time when the princess was just 19 years old and was living in student housing at her college. Owing to the security threat, Princess Amalia was called back to the security of her royal palace.

Netherlands’ National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism has attributed the string of threats in recent years to the rise of right-wing powers, calling them “increasingly unpredictable.” NCTV’s latest assessment noted that the growing number of threats is getting harder to detect. “The Dutch government is concerned with the rise of right-wing terrorism becoming harder to detect due to ideological blurring and fragmentation of online groups,” the NCTV assessment noted.