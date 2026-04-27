Man Accused of Slapping Two Sleeping Children at Childcare Center, Incident Caught on CCTV

A Nepali man in Australia has been accused of assaulting two toddlers at a childcare center. The childcare worker was recorded on CCTV footage slapping the children with an open hand while they were sleeping.

The incident occurred on April 23 at 1 p.m. and came to the attention of the childcare center, Montessori Academy. A parent reached out to the academy about the incident, which was confirmed after reviewing the CCTV footage, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. The center first addressed the employee and notified authorities.

The police were notified about the assault at the childcare center in Panania on April 24. Identified as Jayendra Jung Shahi, he was arrested on April 25 by the New South Wales Police Force.

A Nepalese childcare worker has been granted bail a day after being charged with allegedly slapping two boys aged 3 and 4 across the face while they were sleeping at a Sydney centre. pic.twitter.com/C6FPNoBSsg — The Noticer (@NoticerNews) April 27, 2026

The academy also said it had removed Shahi from his duties. A spokesperson for the academy said, “We have since terminated the educator’s employment.” He obtained his childcare license last year and was working at the center caring for children between 0 and 6 years of age.

Later on, Shahi was released from jail since he had no previous criminal history. As part of his bail conditions, he is not allowed to visit childcare centers. He had been living in Australia for seven years. After the incident, he had to surrender his passport to the authorities and the investigation is ongoing.

Childcare worker, accused of assaulting two sleeping children in Sydney, released on bail Nepalese national Jayendra Jung Shahi reportedly slapped kids as they slept pic.twitter.com/EaI59bFC7n — RT (@RT_com) April 27, 2026

The accused will appear in court next month. His attorney has argued that he needed mental health support. His attorney said he would seek counseling even if it’s not mandated by the court.

There has been an online backlash over the child abuse incident, where several parents are expressing their concerns. One wrote. “There’s no way I’m handing my kids over. Any man who works in childcare is a red flag.”

The second one posted, “You should have to live in Australia a minimum of 20 years before being able to work with children, the elderly or the disabled.” Another one asked, “What sane parent is handing their children over to these people?”