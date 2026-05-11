Man, 65, Allegedly Shot Woman Because Her Dog Wouldn’t Stop Barking — Then Bragged He Would ‘Make the News’

Frank Forshee, a Missouri man with mental health issues and high on drugs, shot a woman because of her barking dog. The 65-year-old was angry at the dog and was also under the influence of meth.

After shooting the woman, he bragged to a relative about making it into the news. He has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree domestic assault causing serious injury, and armed criminal action. According to Law&Crime, he’s a resident of Hillsboro, 40 miles southwest of St. Louis. He has a .22 caliber dark revolver with a wooden handle.

Man shoots woman because her dog was barking then promises negotiators that he will 'make the news': Authorities https://t.co/jEdK26arjd — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) May 9, 2026

He lived there with another man and a woman. The man claimed Forshee was on a “meth bender” for days and acting erratically due to his mental health issues. Earlier, he had threatened the woman with a gun and fired a shot into the floor to scare her. He also used a pocket knife to scare her.

Forshee was upset over the barking dog, which led to an argument with the woman in the living room — also a bedroom, as it was a shared space. On Sunday, he used the weapon that injured the woman on her abdomen. The police revealed that he also tried to shoot the dog.

She and the other man left the residence immediately and called 911 after the incident. After the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, they discovered she had a gunshot wound on her stomach and an exit wound on her left calf.

A Missouri man is accused of shooting a woman after getting angry during an argument over a barking dog. Authorities say 65-year-old Franke Forshee first threatened the woman with a knife when the dog wouldn’t stop barking. Investigators say he then grabbed a gun and shot her… pic.twitter.com/pb3ivfHlF1 — GFY TV (@Viralvid_89) May 9, 2026

She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Upon investigation, another neighbor revealed that Forshee walked into their property with a gun. He also told a family member that he would not be going to prison. He added that if charged, he may harm himself. In a text message, he wrote, “make the news,” and that “law enforcement should come find him.”

Forshee was not immediately arrested as he fled the scene. According to the records, he was arrested on Thursday and is being held without bail. He was hiding in the wooded area near the residence. After hours of searching, the detectives and SWAT team were able to find him. They had to convince him to surrender peacefully on his cellphone.

Forshee has a criminal history and was a convicted felon. He has an extensive criminal record from 1977 to the present. The date of his court appearance has not been decided yet, and he will remain in jail.