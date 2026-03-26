Lip Reader Decodes Melania Trump’s One-Word Reaction at Event With Brigitte Macron

A lip reader has decoded the chatter between the U.S. First Lady, Melania Trump, and France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron. The two reportedly talked about the Figure Robot, which appeared on the second day of the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit (FFTGCS).

The second day of Trump’s campaign continues to be the talk of the town, especially after Figure’s new-gen robot opened the Summit. The Robot introduced itself as ‘Figure 3′ and explained that it was a humanoid designed in the United States.

Shortly after it greeted the attendees and diplomats in different languages, it walked away. Just as it was walking away, Melania and Brigitte had a very brief, inaudible exchange. An expert lip reader claimed to have determined what they said to each other. Speaking exclusively to The Mirror US, the expert decoded their conversation.

Honored to be invited to the White House by the First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/E8J74hOciq — Figure (@Figure_robot) March 25, 2026

Nicola Hikling, a renowned expert in lip reading, claimed that Melania described the robot as “evil.” Before commenting, Melania reportedly had a polite exchange, after which Brigitte referenced the robot. France’s First Lady gestured toward her forehead and appeared to mimic the robot, saying, “The eyes are a bit mad.”

According to the lip reader, Melania allegedly stated, “It’s evil; wow, that’s a different class, isn’t it?” She made the remark before addressing diplomats from 40 countries who had gathered for the event.

According to its official website, ‘Figure’ is a humanoid robot designed for peak multitasking. It is designed to perform household chores like cleaning, doing laundry, or accompany users on activities such as jogging. It is reportedly designed for everyday life.

Announcing new fitness program at Figure pic.twitter.com/0PcGljahL1 — Brett Adcock (@adcock_brett) January 15, 2026

In its speech, Figure 3 expressed its gratitude and honor to be part of the movement that empowers children with technology and education. This raises several questions, including whether Trump is planning on introducing robots in the classrooms for an enhanced educational experience for children. Is this a glimpse into the future of human-robot collaboration?

Well, it might be because these robots, along with Tesla’s, are already being produced and tested. They could be released following regulatory approval from government officials.

However, the White House clarified that the ‘Figure 3’ was designed as a teaching assistant prototype for STEM labs and will not replace human teachers in classrooms.

NEW – Melania Trump escorted by Figure 3 humanoid robot for White House event: “Thank you, First Lady Melania Trump, for inviting me to the White House.” pic.twitter.com/1VpMsZHNu3 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 25, 2026

Regarding the “evil” remark, the First Lady’s representatives have not commented on the lip reader’s conclusions. Similarly, she hasn’t herself made any public remarks yet.

While she might not have shared her thoughts as yet, the internet had mixed reactions to Figure 3 at the summit. The robot’s page on X captioned the appearance, writing, “Honored to be invited to the White House by the First Lady, Melania Trump.”

Netizens seemingly marveled at its appearance, speech, and intelligence, while also maintaining caution about the robot. An internet pundit gushed, “First humanoid guest ever. Figure 03 nailed the multilingual welcome! The future is here.”

Another speculated, asking, “Will humans start imitating robots… or will robots force us to upgrade what it means to be human?” A third one exclaimed, “You are historic!” A fourth claimed, “This is absolutely insane! Robotic adaptation arc.”