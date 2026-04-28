Lip Reader Claims Trump Warned King Charles About Putin During White House Meeting

President Donald Trump seemingly issued a grave warning to King Charles III during the latter’s recent trip to the White House, a lip-reading expert has revealed.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in the U.S. for a four-day trip. On Monday, April 27, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed the royals on the White House’s South Lawn, where they exchanged greetings.

However, their conversation was not audible on camera.

Amid this, expert lip reader Nicola Hickling has deciphered what Trump and King Charles spoke about during their brief exchange.

Hickling told the Daily Mail that during his interaction with the British monarch, the POTUS brought up the recent shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) Dinner on Saturday, April 25, at the Washington Hilton.

Moreover, according to Hickling’s bombshell revelation, Trump also revealed a stark warning about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

🚨 Lip reader reveals Trump immediately warned King Charles about a White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting and Putin "wanting war" during their South Lawn greeting, with Charles deflecting "We'll discuss this later." pic.twitter.com/9dK7DBwDPx — Now News (@NowNuntium) April 28, 2026

“This shooting…” Trump began, as per Hickling.

“I’d rather not stand about here too long,” King Charles appeared to respond. “I feel I shouldn’t be here.”

Trump then asked the King if he was okay, before adding, “It’s not a good thing.”

“I wasn’t prepared, but now I am prepared,” Trump, 79, appeared to say.

Hickling revealed that President Trump then veered the conversation to something else entirely. He allegedly informed King Charles that he had been talking with Russian President Putin.

“So right now, I am talking to Putin,” Trump told the King. “He wants war.” However, the British royal was not keen on discussing the subject at the moment. “We will discuss that later,” King Charles replied, according to the lip reader.

However, that did not stop Trump from sharing more.

“I’ve got a feeling…if he did what he said, he will wipe out the population,” Trump then warned. “Another time,” replied the King, seemingly attempting to change the topic yet again.

Trump then changed the subject to something more casual: his ambitious White House ballroom project, estimated at a whopping $400 million.

“You can see right through there,” the President said of the ballroom at the East Wing of the White House. “Right the way through to the ballroom,” Trump said, before asking King Charles, “Would you like to see?”

The King broke into a light laugh as he replied, “I’m sure you shall show us.” Trump then responded, “That’s right, you’re right.”

LMAO you can see Trump say "ballroom" here as he chats with King Charles dude is OBSESSED pic.twitter.com/lO6nFhT9a7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 27, 2026

“Which way do we go?” King Charles asked the POTUS, who replied, “We’re going this way,” as he guided the group into the White House.

The White House has reportedly not yet responded to requests for comment.

Earlier this week, Trump said that King Charles and Queen Camilla would be “very safe” during their state visit to the U.S., following the shooting at the WHCA dinner.

Despite the shooting, Buckingham Palace confirmed the four-day state visit would proceed, acting on government advice.

An official program featuring a welcoming ceremony for King Charles and Queen Camilla is scheduled at the South Lawn on Tuesday, April 28.

During the next few days of their visit, the royals will address Congress and also visit New York City.