Lauren Sánchez Allegedly Tries To Repair Anna Wintour and Trump Feud

The tumultuous relationship between the Trumps and Anna Wintour is well documented. However, Lauren Sánchez may step up as the key negotiator between Wintour and Melania, as journalist Rob Shuter claimed on his Substack.

The relationship between the Trumps and Wintour was once amicable. Wintour, who has overseen the guest list for the prestigious Met Gala since 1999, had no issue with Donald and Melania attending the event multiple times in the past, according to Newsweek.

Melania also featured on the February 2005 cover of Vogue. However, in 2017, while appearing on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden,’ the then editor-in-chief of Vogue said she would never invite Donald Trump again.

Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez were seen sauntering into Mar-a-Lago hand-in-hand on Wednesday night behind Trump and his wife, Melania, to huge cheers. https://t.co/SxY66qWn1e — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 19, 2024

When Corden asked, “Everyone from Beyonce to George Clooney attends, so my question is, who would you never invite back to the Met Gala?” To this, Wintour said, “Donald Trump,” after a brief pause.

Donald Trump has not attended the Met Gala since 2012.

Now, Sánchez may become instrumental in repairing the relationship. She has connections to both Melania and Wintour, and sources told Shuter that Sánchez sees an opportunity to bring the two sides together again.

An insider stated, “Lauren is connecting very powerful dots. She moves comfortably in both worlds — and she knows exactly who needs to be in the same room.”

They added, “This is about access. It’s about staying welcome in every room that matters.”

However, Melania is reportedly no longer very keen on mingling with the Vogue circle.

The insider claimed, “She’s not interested in Vogue — or that entire orbit,” adding, “That world just doesn’t carry the same weight for her anymore.”

They also claimed, “Melania doesn’t feel the need to make peace. From her perspective, there’s nothing to fix.”

“Lauren can try…But Melania has already moved on — and she’s not looking back,” the source explained.

This aligns with what Melania Trump said about Vogue in a 2022 interview with Pete Hegseth, who was a Fox News host at the time. When former first lady Jill Biden appeared on the August 2021 Vogue cover, Melania Trump criticized what she described as “biased” decisions by liberal media, according to People.

Anna Wintour offers scathing review of Melania Trump’s fashion after First Lady accused her magazine of being ‘biased’ https://t.co/PAXariYGAm — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) April 8, 2026

Hegseth asked her how she felt about the Vogue cover choices, where Michelle Obama received three, while Hillary Clinton got one.

He said, “Yet with your business background and your fashion background and your beauty, never on the cover of Vogue. Why the double standard?”

Melania then called Vogue “biased,” stating, “They have likes and dislikes, and it’s so obvious.”

She also added, “I think the American people and everyone see it.”

Melania said, “It was their decision, and I have much more important things to do — and I did in the White House — than being on the cover of Vogue.”