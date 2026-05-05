Laura Loomer Slams Candace Owens as Feud Explodes Over Husband’s Green Card Scandal

The public war of words between conservative commentators Laura Loomer and Candace Owens doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. It all started after Loomer warned Owens that she could be sued, following Owens’s claim that she hadn’t retracted her claims about Erika Kirk. Most recently, the exchange intensified after Loomer hit back at Owens, who had alleged that Ben Shapiro was behind legal action and online attacks against her.

On Monday, Candace Owens wrote a lengthy note on her X, stating, “Another lawsuit?! How shocking. Just so everyone knows— every single one of these bizarre attacks against me and my family over last week was being perpetuated by @benshapirobehind the scenes in preparation for the inevitable news about the Daily Wire mass layoffs.”

Another lawsuit?! How shocking. Just so everyone knows— every single one of these bizarre attacks against me and my family over last week was being perpetuated by @benshapiro behind the scenes in preparation for the inevitable news about the Daily Wire mass layoffs.

He blames me… https://t.co/Bw9nuNcSbY — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 4, 2026

Owens said she was being accused of actions taken against him and his family, which eventually led to the loss of his own company. She stated that a lawyer was suing her on behalf of Brian Harpole. She added, “What Ben desperately wants is for me and my family to be bankrupted which is why he has been legally harassing me for YEARS and why he is now seeking to sue by proxy—encouraging Turning Point USA to go after me financially as well.”

She hit back at Ben, whom she described as “powerless” to “destroy” her family; further stressing that they have strength because there is “eternal joy in Christ.” The political commentator challenged Ben to pursue legal actions for the next 20 years, but she insisted that it wouldn’t break their family. She added that he could happily dig into her and her husband’s past and publicize it.

On a concluding note, she targeted Loomer, expressing, “What you will find at the bottom of this pursuit is worse than even a reflection of Laura Loomer, because it will be a reflection of you and what you are, which is what the entire world already sees. Slither on, Ben.”

Reacting to it, Loomer wrote, “So just to be clear: You aren’t denying any of my reporting? Candace instructed all of her cult followers to lie and say I fabricated the documents that pertain to her degenerate husband and now she is trying to pretend to be the victim.”

So just to be clear: You aren’t denying any of my reporting? Candace instructed all of her cult followers to lie and say I fabricated the documents that pertain to her degenerate husband and now she is trying to pretend to be the victim. She hides behind religion as a shield… https://t.co/r8BZjR661q — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 4, 2026

She argued that Owens uses religion as a cover “to be a terrible person,” stressing that people actually guided by faith don’t need to prove it. “For the record, she hasn’t denied any of my reporting,” she emphasized.

Loomer mentioned that being Christian does not excuse what she viewed as a wrongdoing. “This is great. I win. What a miserable witch,” she said.

In addition, the 32-year-old political activist yet again targeted Owens’s husband, George Farmer. She reacted to a report suggesting that the Department of Homeland Security had been looking at his green car documents following the arrest in Nashville, Tennessee, with a weapon.

Big if true. This is why Candace Owens is freaking out. Allegedly telling police you were born in Nashville when you were born abroad and driving drunk while possessing a weapon in the truck while you’re on a green card is deception and illegal. Seems like a slam dunk case… https://t.co/HudOv4x10s — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 4, 2026

Loomer wrote, “Big if true. This is why Candace Owens is freaking out.” She added, “Allegedly telling police you were born in Nashville when you were born abroad and driving drunk while possessing a weapon in the truck while you’re on a green card is deception and illegal. Seems like a slam dunk case for @DHSgov @SecMullinDHS. The truth is on my side.”