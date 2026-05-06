Lara Trump Calls Met Gala a ‘Freak Show’, Slams Celebs Who Attend It

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, mocked the celebrities who went to the Met Gala. She appeared on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News program, mocking the stars who made it to the red carpet dressed in bizarre outfits. Ingraham called it a cultural extravaganza and asked why she did not go, as it is a badge of honor.

She added that everyone who goes has political viewpoints that they try to shove onto others. According to her, these people try to shame those who have conservative views. She said the Met Gala has now become a freak show.

She called them “the biggest group of hypocrites you’re ever going to see. She claimed people aren’t interested in going to see their movies.” In addition, she had advice for the celebrities attending the gala. She said they might be better off focusing on making movies and shows. Those, she suggested, should be ones that people actually want to see.

Lara Trump on Met Gala: I'm sure we all got invited, they must have got lost in the mail. That must’ve been what happened. pic.twitter.com/oXpnMZ9XuA — Acyn (@Acyn) May 5, 2026

Ingraham also joked about Donald Trump being banned from ever being invited to the Met Gala. She said, “Sat home last night, he was crushed that Anna had banned him for sure now.” Lara Trump joked, “Yeah, he can barely function; I’m sure this is very devastating to the president.”

She added that the family is not losing any sleep over not being invited. But she made a joke that invites may have been lost in the mail somewhere. Lara Trump said that the gala used to be “very elegant and kind of regal in some ways affair” and has now become a freak show. Despite dissing the gala, Lara did see the red carpet details and revealed she liked Nicole Kidman’s look. The duo agreed they did not like the Jenner sisters’ too-revealing outfits.

Netizens also had opinions over Trump’s comments on Met Gala. One X user commented, “What an embarrassing thing to say…mainly cause they were never invited in the first place!” Another one reminded everyone about Anna Wintour’s ban on the Trump family and wrote, “Trump is banned from the Met Gala, so I’m sure that extends to every Trump for that matter.” Wintour was asked on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2017 who she won’t invite to the gala. She simply answered with “Donald Trump.”

Donald Trump is the only figure who is outright banned from the Met Gala. During a 2017 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host asked Wintour who she would never invite back to the esteemed event. With no hesitation, she answered, “Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/cipb1xyHCp — BARB59 / CANADA 🇺🇦 #FvckTrump #DemCast (@ABrosnikoff) May 4, 2026

Another one took a jab and commented, “You wouldn’t be invited to attend the opening of a door, let alone the Met Gala. Maybe Eric can build you a staircase Met Gala staircase out of his Legos.” The third one commented, “Yeah. Right. That MUST be what happened.”

One more fired back, “Laura, the invites were in the same envelope as those checks Trump promised us.” Another one commented, “Yeah. That’s it. Lost in the mail. Because phones, text, and email don’t exist. Maybe it was Biden’s fault.”