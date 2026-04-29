King Charles pointed out Donald Trump’s immigrant roots in his speech to Congress. The monarch’s visit to America was meant to fix U.S.-U.K. ties and also commemorate America’s 250th anniversary. King Charles kicked off his historical Congress address by addressing the “times of great uncertainty” between the U.S. and the U.K.

“He got the Democrats to stand. I’ve never been able to do that.” President Trump starts off the state banquet by praising King Charles’ Congressional speech, and delves into a light-hearted chat he had with the monarch about William the Conquerorhttps://t.co/f5etucyHYP pic.twitter.com/fJn51XGSMU — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 29, 2026

This is the first time since 2007 that the White House has hosted a white-tie event honoring the British king and queen. The last event was held in 2007, during the George W. Bush administration, when King Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was the monarch. That said, King Charles made an interesting comment about Donald Trump’s immigrant roots, despite the president’s stringent anti-immigration policies.

“Mr. President, the golden threads of history and heritage between our lands [are] also embodied, as you mentioned earlier today, in your own family and your own family’s story, whose roots trace back to the beautiful landscapes of Britain’s Brigantes and continue, as we know, in the great Highlands,” King Charles said in his speech to Congress. “I can only imagine the immense pride with which your own dear mother, indeed, both your parents, must be looking down on the great office to which you’ve been elected for a historic second term.”

US President Donald Trump hailed the “cherished bond” between the United States and the United Kingdom as he welcomed King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the White House, seeking to mend a rift over issues including the war on Iran. pic.twitter.com/USFLBfBCzh — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) April 28, 2026

The English monarch then delivered a slap in the face to Trump’s comments about the U.K. in January at the World Economic Forum. Trump had stated at the forum that America saved Europe, in turn, the U.K., from Germany during World War 2. However, King Charles gave a fitting reply to this statement. “Trump says if it wasn’t for the United States, Great Britain would be speaking German,” the monarch said. “Dare I say if it weren’t for us, the United States would be speaking French?”

King Charles’ Congress speech included various jabs at Donald Trump. However, the speech mostly consisted of statements aimed at strengthening U.S.-U.K. ties. That said, the king’s speech omitted the important mention of victims of the Epstein Files, as noted by Ro Khanna.

“I met with the British ambassador—the British ambassador has suggested that the king will acknowledge the Epstein survivors in his address to Congress today,” Khanna said, according to Town and Country Magazine. “I hope his flunkies don’t take out the acknowledgment from his text, and I fully expect the king to be acknowledging the survivors—the Epstein survivors—in his speech to our nation and Congress this afternoon.”

The king’s brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has had ties with Jeffrey Epstein and is being investigated by the U.K. police for crimes against the country. Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his royal title in November 2025 and even had his royal residence taken away. That said, King Charles didn’t comment on the situation during his speech at the Congress.