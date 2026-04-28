King Charles’ Congress Speech Hints at Epstein Case While Trump Escalates Iran Rhetoric

King Charles addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress on Tuesday to advocate for a renewed alliance between the United States and the United Kingdom during a period of global uncertainty. The King also spoke about the military alliance between the U.S. and the U.K. amid disagreements over the war with Iran. Despite these differences, the King said the two countries remain staunch allies.

“Whatever our differences, whatever disagreements we may have, we stand united in our commitment to uphold democracy, to protect all our people from harm, and to salute the courage of those who daily risk ‌their lives in the service of our countries,” the king noted. He said both nations share a duty to protect citizens and support those in military service.

Nonetheless, President Donald Trump addressed the Middle East conflict during a dinner following the speech. He said the U.S. has defeated its opponents’ military and would prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. He further noted that apparently, the King agrees with him. However, King Charles didn’t comment on Iran following the president’s remarks.

King Charles delivers historic address to US Congress – watch and follow live https://t.co/Rm9NJz8iT7 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) April 28, 2026

The 77-year-old monarch also urged unity among allies and continued support for Ukraine. The King noted, “In both of our countries, it is the very fact of our vibrant, diverse and free societies that gives us our collective strength, including to support victims of some of the ills that, so tragically, exist in both our societies today.”

A royal aide said the King intended that “support victims” line to acknowledge victims of abuse, perhaps of Epstein’s. The King has faced public pressure regarding his brother, the former Prince Andrew. British police arrested Andrew on Feb. 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

According to the BBC, the palace released a statement on Feb. 9 to acknowledge the situation. The statement reads, “The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct.”

King Charles III could face questions over his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windor’s and former British ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein during the king’s state visit to the U.S. ABC News’s Christiane Cordero reports. https://t.co/8TQxytpToT pic.twitter.com/NHd7aYYmdS — ABC News (@ABC) April 28, 2026

The 66-year-old former prince denied all wrongdoing related to his past friendship with Epstein. Epstein died by suicide in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on s*x trafficking charges. In October 2025, the King stripped Andrew of his royal titles and honors. A palace aide at the time mentioned the thoughts of the King and Queen remain with “the victims and survivors of any all forms of abuse.”

The US Congress comment followed requests from US politicians for the monarch to recognize victims of Jeffrey Epstein during his state visit. Officials said last month such a meeting wouldn’t be possible due to ongoing investigations in the United Kingdom. Sources stated that a meeting could have compromised the work of British law enforcement.