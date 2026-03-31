Kid Rock Claims Army Helicopters ‘Respect’ Him More Than Gavin Newsom —Now the U.S. Army Has Launched a Probe

Robert James Ritchie, or Kid Rock, has triggered an Army probe following his viral videos on X. The singer recently roasted California Governor Gavin Newsom on his social media account.

He did so through a series of videos and the caption of his post. This comes amid the ongoing ‘No Kings’ protest. According to reports from News Channel 5, the U.S. Army has ordered an investigation into a pair of AH-64 Apache attack helicopters.

The choppers were reportedly not supposed to be operating in the Nashville area, where ‘No Kings’ protests were underway. Moreover, one of the helicopters was seen hovering very close to the singer’s rooftop, as noted in the video.

The Army said Monday that it has launched a review after singer Kid Rock shared a video to social media that shows a pair of Apache helicopters hovering above the pool deck outside of his Tennessee house, in what an Army official confirmed to CBS News was a training flight.… pic.twitter.com/jgQZiRcdbb — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 31, 2026

The public affairs officer for the 101st Airborne Division, Major Jonathon Bless, shared a statement with the publication about the probe. Maj. Bless revealed that officials at Fort Campbell were made aware of the videos featuring both helicopters.

The U.S. Army official also noted the helicopters’ presence at Kid Rock’s home, often referred to as the ‘Southern White House,’ in Nashville. Maj. Bless stated, “The command has initiated an investigation to review the circumstances surrounding this activity.”

The statement was later clarified by Army officials, who said that instead of an investigation, the probe was part of an “administrative review.” Officials also cited their strict regulations and public safety as key reasons for the probe.

Bless also told the publication that leaders involved in the probe were working to determine the reason for the flyby at Kid Rock’s mansion. The official noted that helicopters and other aircraft regularly pass by Nashville.

However, such an incident was new, and hence a probe was prompted. Bless concluded the statement by mentioning, “We just don’t know if it was incidental or deliberate.” As mentioned earlier, this response is a result of the video posted by Kid Rock making rounds on the internet.

In the video, the singer is seen standing beside a miniature version of the Statue of Liberty while throwing fist bumps in the air toward the chopper. The aircraft was seen briefly hovering as Kid Rock was staring right at the chopper and possibly the pilot.

In the caption of the X post, Kid Rock claimed Newsom wasn’t as “respected” as he was, suggesting that the aircraft stopped for him. In the first video posted by him, one attack chopper reportedly appeared to be in an attack position. While the other swiftly went by the singer’s Nashville home.

The Army has launched an administrative review after two AH-64 Apache helicopters on a training run hovered near the hillside home of Kid Rock as the outspoken supporter of President Trump saluted their crews. Details: https://t.co/SSust3YsPt pic.twitter.com/dOqzm05oNK — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) March 30, 2026

This suggestion is reportedly why the army has now launched a probe. While the U.S. Army officials began their probe, the internet also began reacting to his posts. Many called him out for allegedly using the military for his social media.

One netizen mentioned, “We can’t afford gas and groceries, and our tax dollars are being spent to make Kid Rock happy…” Another similarly asked, “Who wasted thousands of dollars in fuel, maintenance, and wages to go hover by his pool?”

A third one took a jab at Kid Rock’s “respect,” which he claims to have, and alleged that Newsom doesn’t. The user stated, “Respect isn’t staging a photo op with a helicopter and a statue… It’s how you treat the people who actually served after the cameras are gone.”

Did Kid Rock pay the pilots of the helicopters to fly by at his home in Nashville, or was this a mere coincidence? That will be made known after the Army completes its probe.