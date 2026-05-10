Kesha Reveals Why an Ex Dumped Her Overnight — With an Unexpected Taylor Swift Connection

Kesha Rose Sebert, known simply as Kesha, has shared a wild story. It is reportedly the only time she says she has ever been dumped. The decision is reportedly connected to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour after-party.

Speaking on Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper on May 6, 2026, the 39-year-old singer and rapper reflected on her dating history. She revealed that a past relationship ended after she attended a Taylor Swift-related event without her boyfriend. The two had dated for a year.

“Well, I’ve only gotten dumped actually one time, and it’s because the guy I was dating — I kind of thought he was probably a star f—er,” she said, without naming the former flame.

According to People, the Los Angeles native said she decided to test her suspicion. She attended an Eras Tour after-party and brought a friend instead of her then-boyfriend.

View this post on Instagram

“So I went to the Eras afterparty,” she said. “I was like, I’m gonna pop in, take my girlfriend, and not take the boyfriend. Just to see how it goes.” Not taking her partner to the tour ended the relationship.

The singer rose to fame in the late 2000s and landed at number 26 on Billboard’s 2010s decade-end chart. She later revealed that her boyfriend showed up the next day, handed over her keys, and called it quits.

“That dude came over the next day, dropped the keys off, and that was it. I was like, ‘Have you no shame? Couldn’t you wait like 11 days or something?” she said on the podcast. The show has more than 3.7 million followers on Spotify and nearly 10 million weekly listeners.

Kesha revealed her ex-boyfriend threw a tantrum before ending the relationship because she attended the Eras Tour without him.

She later joked that if a breakup had to happen over anyone, Taylor Swift would make sense. After all, Swift has a massive fan base. “I mean, if you’re gonna do it over anybody… Taylor makes sense,” she added.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour became one of the most successful and interesting tours in music history. It drew record-breaking public demand, record ticket sales, and a massive fan following. Fans credited its unique concept, production, lively ambience, Taylor Swift’s vocals, stage presence, and versatile showmanship.

Andrew Mall, an associate professor of music at Northeastern University, said the Eras Tour has evolved into a global cultural phenomenon. He further claimed that Swifties have been exchanging friendship bracelets as a growing trend. He said this has helped boost the economy and created a larger-than-life impact.

“It’s spilling outside of Taylor Swift fandom,” Mall said. “The expressions of fandom that we saw at the Eras Tour. I’m seeing that at other shows now. Fans are engaging with that aspect of celebrity culture.”

The Eras Tour has truly evolved into a cultural phenomenon, complete with its own rituals like themed costumes, livestream parties, and the swapping of friendship bracelets inspired by her iconic song lyrics.

View this post on Instagram

Later in the podcast, Kesha got personal. She admitted she is now ‘mostly’ celibate, pouring her energy into pleasure, self-care, and emotional healing.

“I’m now mostly celibate,” she said, adding that there are occasional exceptions depending on where she is.

The singer also said she was working to rebuild strength and trust. She wanted a healthier connection with herself after difficult past experiences.

She admitted that she tends to attract men with a negative aura or, in modern terms, a red flag. That is why she has actively chosen to stay single and embrace life with a broader outlook. “It is okay as a woman to feel pleasure in this world,” she said.

Kesha also joked about her dating life. She said she is ‘calling in a king’ and staying single until the right person comes along.

The podcast episode quickly gained traction online, with fans praising Kesha’s honesty and practical personality. Listeners who loved her wisdom called her ‘authentic,’ ‘unfiltered,’ and ‘refreshingly honest,’ celebrating the raw, candid vibe of the conversation.