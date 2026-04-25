Kelly Osbourne’s Recent Look Fuels Renewed Ozempic Rumors Despite Past Denials

Kelly Osbourne has had a dramatic transformation over the years as she lost 85 pounds following weight loss surgery in 2020. Despite being transparent about undergoing gastric sleeve surgery to lose weight, she gets accused of using the weight loss drug Ozempic.

Rumors about Osbourne using the drug were reignited after she posted some photos on social media. She posted photos wearing little to no makeup and sporting blonde hair. In the past, she had bright purple and pink hair, but these days she has a natural look.

This change in her appearance has fueled further speculation about her weight loss. Osbourne has always struggled with weight, but has fought through it all, working on her confidence and health.

Kelly Osbourne aging gracefully throughout the years 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Cxc2nhlsbh — SKI (@skiistiredasf) April 9, 2026

She gave birth in 2022 and felt pressure to return to a slimmer figure. Osbourne said she avoided mirrors right after her body changed significantly due to pregnancy and delivery. Since recovering was a slow process, she said she stayed home to avoid being called fat online. This was her way to avoid public scrutiny.

However, that did not stop critics, who pointed to her weight loss, Ozempic hands and hollow cheeks. She pushed back and denied using the GLP-1 drug for weight loss. Osbourne made a video in late 2025 to address the haters and people mocking her online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne)

She said how women are targeting her, and they are the same women who struggle with body weight, too. She cussed at people who attacked her weight online shortly after her father’s death. While she was grieving the loss, many comments accused her of using Ozempic.

Kelly Osbourne Hits Back at Trolls Taunting Her Shockingly Thin Appearance With Ozempic Jibes — ‘My Dad Just Died’ https://t.co/bhIe95RCIJ pic.twitter.com/PBYyGofIwI — Radar Online (@radar_online) December 11, 2025

Many people sympathized with her. One user commented, I mean, she’s right. Her body has never been good enough. When she was bigger, she was attacked for being too big. Then she lost weight, and she was attacked for not looking like she did. People attacked her, saying she looked better with the weight. Y’all did the same thing for every big person that lost weight.”

Another one wrote, “First, people said she was too fat, now they say she is too skinny! Leave the girl alone! And her father passed away not too long ago. She could be having a hard time coping.”