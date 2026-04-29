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Kash Patel Responds to James Comey’s Second Indictment Over Instagram Controversy

Published on: April 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET

Comey was indicted on two felony counts.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Kash Patel addresses James Comey's second indictment.
FBI Director Kash Patel gave his remarks at the U.S. Department of Justice press conference. (Image credit: Wikimedia Commons/ Gage Skidmore)

FBI Director Kash Patel gave a statement on Former FBI Director James Comey’s indictment in a press conference held on April 28, 2026. Comey was indicted for a second time by a federal grand jury in North Carolina over his Instagram post.

Patel noted, “While many of you may read this indictment and view this matter as a simple investigation, it is the farthest thing from that. Every single investigation the FBI and our partners at the Department of Justice undertake, especially those that involve threats to harm or hurt or even kill individuals, whether they hold public office or civilians in our country, is met with the same measure of investigative prowess, tools and personnel and partnership with the Department of Justice as anyone else.”

The investigation took almost a year, as Patel mentioned: “case that’s been investigated over the past nine, 10, 11 months. These cases take time.” He ensured Comey would be afforded every matter of due process.


Comey made the post in May 2025, which was seen as a threat to the president’s life. He shared a picture of shell formation 8647 on his Instagram, which was interpreted as a call to eliminate the president. In political terms, the 86 is interpreted as “remove” or “eliminate,” and 47 was for the 47th president, Donald Trump. He later deleted the photo and apologized.

Comey has denied that the post referenced the presidency or violence. He also shared a message on Substack, maintaining his innocence. He said he is not afraid and believes in the independence of the federal judiciary. He said, “This is not who we are as a country. This is not how the Department of Justice is supposed to be.”


Comey’s first indictment concerned statements he made about the leak of information and lying to Congress. However, later, a federal judge ruled that Trump’s personal legal team, including Lindsey Halligan, lacked the authority to do so.

Many have slammed the decision to indict Comey and called out the administration over unfair use of power. American Civil Liberties Union’s director Mike Zamore released a statement criticizing the indictment, “In a democracy, being critical of a leader does not get you thrown in jail. James Comey’s latest indictment is yet another example of President Trump abusing his power to target his perceived political opponents.”

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