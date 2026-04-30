Kash Patel Shuts Down Reporter Asking About FBI Lockout Claims During DOJ Press Conference

FBI director Kash Patel on Tuesday denied reports that he was locked out of government computer systems and criticized media coverage of his department during a press conference at the Department of Justice.

Kash Patel appeared alongside Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to discuss a fraud inquiry involving the Southern Poverty Law Center. During the event, a reporter asked Patel about a defamation lawsuit he filed against The Atlantic and journalist Sarah Fitzpatrick.

The reporter asked Patel to clarify whether he had been restricted from accessing FBI computer systems. Kash Patel said the report was inaccurate and questioned the journalist’s accuracy. Patel said he intends to remain in his position as long as the president and the attorney general request his service. He said the media should focus on the department’s official statement rather than personal lawsuits or “false lies.”

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He stated, “Let’s have a survey. How many of you people believe that’s true?…The problem with you and your baseless reporting is that it is an absolute lie. It was never said. It never happened. And I will serve in this government as long as the president and the attorney general want me to do so. And every time you guys report false lies, every time you guys raise baseless questions, when we are here to talk about the Southern Poverty Law Center’s $3 million decade-long scheme to fraudulently fleece Americans, you are off topic.”

The director has faced criticism from Democrats and some Republicans regarding his work ethic and his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Critics said Patel did not fulfill his responsibilities to investigate the matter thoroughly.

The Southern Poverty Law Center was indicted over a discontinued program that used paid confidential informants to infiltrate white supremacist and other organizations, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced. https://t.co/IUCwOuhPtk pic.twitter.com/FaL6gNRnmi — CNN (@CNN) April 21, 2026

Following the exchange, Blanche took the microphone to defend Patel. He said the reporter was being “extraordinarily rude” for interrupting the proceedings. Blanche said he understood the role of the press is to ask difficult questions. However, he said journalists must show respect. He added that they should wait for officials to finish speaking.

Blanche accused the reporter of “interrupting” him when the reporter attempted to follow up. Blanche said,

“Stop, you’re being extraordinarily rude, and I know maybe that’s part of your profession, but please just stop. If you ask a question, he can answer it. And now you’re interrupting me. Just a little bit of respect, man, just a tiny little bit. Try it some time.” — Todd Blanche, Acting U.S. Attorney General, Foxnews

The press conference was held to announce a case involving an alleged $3 million scheme. Officials said the Southern Poverty Law Center engaged in a decade-long effort to defraud American citizens.