Karoline Leavitt Faces Cruel Backlash After Announcing Birth of Her Second Child

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt welcomed her second baby on May 1 with her husband, Nicholas Riccio. She wrote in a post, “On May 1st, Viviana aka “Vivi” joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love.”

She thanked her well-wishers and those who prayed for her. Leavitt also shared that her son is adjusting to his new role as a big brother. She looked glowing, dressed in a pink sweater while holding her baby girl. She added, “We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble.” Despite the good news for the press secretary, social media users weren’t too kind in the comments. There were thousands of comments slamming Leavitt both professionally and personally.

Being the White House press secretary, she has praised Donald Trump and called him the best president. She’s been labeled as a MAGA mouthpiece on more than one occasion. The birth announcement of her daughter was no different.

On May 1st, Viviana aka “Vivi” joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love. 💕 She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble. Thank you to… pic.twitter.com/wM1P1zEGsa — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) May 7, 2026

One X user commented, “Congratulations, Karoline! I hope your kid doesn’t grow up to be anything like you.” Another one added, “And her mommy was the mouthpiece for a man who bragged about s–xual assault and was found liable of s–xual abuse.” One more joked, “Where is his great-grandfather? Uhhh… I mean “Dad.”

Another one pointed out the age difference between her and her husband, “Your baby has the same age gap with you as you do with your husband. Think about that for a second.” An Instagram user commented, “May she never have to experience what other children had to go through at the hands of Trump.” One user told her to take maternity leave forever.

You have Grandaddy Issues pic.twitter.com/pMrFwy2lwL — Tara Dublin, Rock Star Author & Political Savant (@taradublinrocks) May 7, 2026

To balance out the hate, there were people who were also happy for her growing family. One critic took the high road and commented, “Whatever your politics, a healthy baby and a happy family is always good news. Wishing little Vivi a peaceful, joyful life away from the chaos of headlines for as long as possible.” One more supporter added, “Welcome, Vivi, to this world. May you, with your brother, always bring happiness for ya mum.”

Your husband is old enough to be the kid’s grandfather. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) May 7, 2026

This is not the first time that Leavitt has received several hate comments under her posts. It looks like she has mastered the art of ignoring them. She has repeatedly been called out for marrying a man more than three decades older.

Names such as grandpa and grandaddy for her husband have become common under her photos. When she shared the photos of her wedding day, many commented that he looked like her father’s age. Such comments can also be seen in her family vacation and Christmas photos.