White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has faced increased scrutiny in recent weeks as she responds to questions about President Donald Trump’s public remarks, according to reporting by Anushka Asthana.

According to Anushka Asthana for The i Paper, there has been a noticeable shift in tone in recent weeks. Journalists from major news organizations have attended larger White House briefings in recent weeks, where administration officials discuss several issues. Asthana reported that Donald Trump’s behavior has become more volatile under pressure.

“There is no question that he has become more erratic in recent weeks,” Asthana wrote, adding that he appeared frustrated with certain geopolitical developments.

The journalist wrote, “that the frustration and anger he is feeling is bubbling up to the surface and causing him to lash out.”

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According to The Raw Story, Asthana said the administration’s primary concern six weeks ago was rising gas prices, but attention has since shifted to tensions involving Iran. According to BBC, gas prices went up 21.2% from February to March, one of the biggest increases since 1967.

Inflation has hit states like California harder, where gas prices are already higher than the rest of the country. According to the American Automobile Association, last week the cost of one gallon of gas in California was $5.93, compared to the nationwide average of $4.16.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Oman and Iran, connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is a key chokepoint used by the world’s largest crude oil tankers.

However, its closure, caused by deadly airstrikes following joint U.S. and Israeli attacks on Feb. 28, has created a major energy shortage of fuel and cooking gas. Prices of clothes and airfare also spiked as citizens complained about it.

Now, however, the situation in Iran dominates the agenda, alongside growing economic concerns. A recent poll found that 66% of Americans want the U.S. to end the tensions with Iran as soon as possible, even though objectives remain unmet at the time of writing.

According to sources, Vice President JD Vance delivered disappointing updates from Islamabad, Pakistan, announcing that negotiations with Iran had failed. Vance, 41, called the development “bad news” on Saturday.

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He announced that Iran had rejected U.S. terms following 21 hours of negotiations, even though they tried pushing talks about a ceasefire. Pakistan reportedly claimed credit for urging a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran and received praise from the Islamic Republic.

The developments have increased scrutiny of Leavitt during press briefings.

Asthana said she wondered how “casually” Trump insulted his former allied leaders and how Leavitt would be pressured to justify his words before the media.

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She highlighted that Trump’s aggressive speech is a deliberate tactic to keep Iran confused about the U.S.’s next move or, in her words, to manipulate the Iranian regime to “cave to their knees.” She empathized with Karoline Leavitt and said she was “struggling to find a way out of the mess he has created.”

Meanwhile, Karoline Leavitt’s latest briefing drew criticism from some viewers online. Leavitt addressed reporters on April 8. Leavitt, 28, did not provide details about reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

She gave brief responses during the question-and-answer session and declined to address a reporter’s question about a family member who died during the airstrikes.