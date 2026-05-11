Kansas City Nursing Student Left Brain-Damaged After Road Rage Shooter Opens Fire on Her Car

A 19-year-old nursing student from Missouri has been left fighting for her life after she was shot in the head by an unidentified suspect during a road rage incident.

On Sunday, May 3, JayLee Gross was on a date night in Kansas City with her boyfriend, Damon Culter, when they received a call from a friend who had a flat tire. After helping their stranded friend with the tire, the couple started driving back to their home in Leavenworth when they crossed paths with an angry driver.

Bradley Gross, JayLee’s father, recounted the incident to The Kansas City Star and said that a speeding vehicle in the right lane swerved around JayLee and Culter’s car, forcing them to brake suddenly.

Following this, Culter tried to get away from the annoyed driver by changing lanes, but the other vehicle continued to follow them, reportedly slamming on its brakes. Culter then moved back into the slower lane, while Jaylee flipped off the other driver, Bradley told The Kansascity.

NEW: Family speaks out after nursing student remains in critical condition a week after she was shot in the head by a road rage driver following a date night JayLee Gross, 19, was on a date night with her boyfriend, Damon Culter, in Kansas City when they stopped to help a friend… pic.twitter.com/wP9bNZTCO9 — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) May 10, 2026

The suspect exited onto a street close by and then discharged five to seven shots at the pair’s car when a bullet hit Gross. While the unidentified shooter remains on the run from the authorities, JayLee continues to fight for her life.

The Kansascity reports that JayLee is a nursing student at St. Mary’s University and works full-time as a Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) at a nursing home. Sharing more details about his daughter’s life, Bradley Gross also told the media portal that JayLee is a member of her school’s bowling team and that she had already completed many college-level courses by age 17.

“My daughter is truly somebody that spent the last four years of her life giving,” Bradley said. “We’re not doing OK, and we can’t act like we are. Because, you know, no parent should ever have to experience this,’ he told the publication, sharing that JayLee is suffering from brain swelling and needs a breathing tube.

Meanwhile, police say that they have started an aggravated assault investigation into the incident.

Captain Jake Becchina of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department told the Daily Mail that on Monday night at around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to a call by the Truman Medical Center, University Health, which informed them that a shooting victim was being taken there by a private car.

While the investigation is “making headway,” no suspect has been taken into custody as of yet. Bradley also shared that authorities have not shared many details about the case with him or his family. They reportedly told him that they have “some strong leads, but nothing is definite.”

JayLee’s mother, Manda Gross, shared a post on Facebook on Sunday, saying that her daughter continues to fight for her life following the traumatic injury. “Keep fighting…we love you,” the post read. She also shared a colorful graphic featuring JyLee’s photograph and inspiring words.

JayLee’s boyfriend, Culter, also shared posts on social media. “You’re the strongest most beautiful woman I know in this whole universe…I love you so d*mn much you got this baby,” said a post.