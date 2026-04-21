Kamala Harris Claims a Foreign Leader’s Influence on Donald Trump, Calls President an “Insecure Man”

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has claimed that Donald Trump was pulled into a war with Iran by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to The Detroit News, during the Michigan Democratic Party Women’s Caucus Legacy Luncheon, Harris, who was one of the keynote speakers, criticized Trump.

BREAKING 🚨: Now Kamala Harris SCHOOLED Trump 🔥 She said : “Trump got pulled into a war by Netanyahu. He entered a war the American people don’t want, putting U.S. citizens at risk.” WELL SAID 🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/m7sCb4R1P9 — InfoGram (@_InfoGram_) April 19, 2026

She called the president “an insecure man” and stated that he launched the attack as “his feeble attempt to distract from the Epstein files.”

Though Trump has not been tied to criminal wrongdoing in the Epstein case, his critics have slammed the way the Trump administration handled the case.

Harris also claimed, “(Trump) entered a war — and he got pulled into it by Bibi Netanyahu, let’s be clear about that — that the American people didn’t want,” adding, “Among the many consequences of it is jacking up the price of gas.”

She also mentioned the conflict is “(Trump’s) attempt to walk around, as he is wont to do, this insecure man, to walk around as if he’s strong, and he’ll use the force of America’s military on who he chooses.”

As reported by Newsweek, this speech came amid speculation about potential presidential candidates for the 2028 elections. Apart from Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom could also run as a Democrat.

Previously, when Reverend Al Sharpton asked if Harris would run for president again, she said, “I might. I am thinking about it.”

In her speech, Harris also stated that Trump had eroded the U.S.’ ability to speak out on issues. She said, “He has eroded whatever influence we had to be able to speak to certain issues imperfect though we know we have been.”

She further claimed, “The man does not understand what real strength looks like and over compensates full-time. Trying to pretend that basically he is some kind of mob boss.”

On the other hand, The New York Times reported that Netanyahu’s critics are accusing him of succumbing to Trump’s pressure. It stated, “the prime minister’s critics, and even some of his allies on the right, have seized on … his inability to resist Mr. Trump’s pressure,” primarily to end the conflict with Iran.

BREAKING: Kamala Harris unleashes the most BRUTAL takedown of Trump to date — shredding him for his rank incompetence, for getting dragged into a pointless war by Netanyahu, and for covering up the Epstein scandal. Imagine where we’d be if this brilliant woman were president… pic.twitter.com/wXByp5nViv — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) April 20, 2026

The New York Times also noted, “A core element of Mr. Netanyahu’s appeal to voters—the argument that his close bond and strategic mind meld with Mr. Trump make him uniquely equipped to ensure Israel’s security—now appears far less convincing.”

They highlighted that Netanyahu is also not doing very well at the polls in an election year, as reported by The New Republic.

According to USA Today, Trump’s approval rating has remained net negative for quite some time. In recent months, after the war with Iran began, his popularity has further decreased across major polling aggregators.