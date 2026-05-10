Netizens React as Tiktoker Kaitlin Reagan Confirms Breakup with Late BF’s Best Friend

Influencer Kaitlin Reagan has confirmed her breakup with Mirko Mormile, the best friend of her late boyfriend Francesco LoPresti.

Reagan shared the news with an emotional video she posted to TikTok on Tuesday, May 5. The exes started dating just last year, after they grew close while grieving the passing of LoPresti, who died from cancer in 2022 at the young age of 24.

Both Reagan, 28, and Mormile, 27, have been sharing the different chapters of their lives with social media followers, especially their personal journeys with loss and grief, following the death of their boyfriend and best friend, LoPresti.

“After Francesco passed away, I think everybody wanted to grieve by not talking about it,” Reagan told PEOPLE last year, while speaking about her bond with Mormile . “We’re the type of people who need to talk about it. We were grieving in the same way, and it was rare to find.”

In the aforementioned video announcing their breakup, the content creator expressed feeling “very hurt” after the split. However, she noted that it “needed to happen.”

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Reagan said that she wants viewers to “understand her heart.” “I was never trying to rage-bait or do anything malicious. ” I never want to say anything that will change the way you see anybody,” she said, adding, “If anything, I just tell my story because I want you to understand my heart.” So I’m gonna continue doing that, especially as I navigate this new life change.”

The TikToker claimed that although part of her wants to lie in bed and “hide from the world,” she cannot do that because she has promised to take her brother on a trip to Europe. She recorded the video just before leaving for the vacation with her brother, which had been planned long ago, she said.

“My brother’s been packed for a week, and I am not gonna take away this opportunity from either of us. We’re not doing that. So I’m very excited to go and take a step back and use this trip to heal,” she said.

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“I’m taking it day by day. I’m grieving again. Breakups are grief,” Reagan said, adding that she unfollowed Mormile on social media because watching his content “hurts.” She also asked her followers not to pick sides, since they do not have complete knowledge of their situation.

Reagan then admitted that she still wants her ex to succeed in life. “I’m sending Mirko so much love, and I want to see him crush it like I’ve always wanted for him. I have always wanted to bring Mirko with me everywhere, because he saved my life. And you know what? I saved his, too,” she said.

She further reiterated that the breakup is a huge loss to both of them. “We need to heal. We’re real people, and it’s a lot,” she added. “If you know the whole story of where me and Mirko come from and how we met and the whole story … It’s a huge, huge loss on both ends,” Reagan said.

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Reagan’s breakup announcement video soon went viral across social media platforms. It is safe to say that netizens had a lot of opinions, with some even speculating that the relationship was a “ploy” and that the TikToker would now “milk this new grief” from the breakup for the coming months.

One person shared the news of Reagan and Mormile’s breakup on Reddit and wrote, So she dated her late boyfriend’s bestfriend only to breakup with him a couple months after? and made videos for the past 1 year soft launching😭 this has to be the most diabolical sh*t ever. i wonder how Fran’s parents feel about this.”

The post garnered significant engagement from netizens who shared similar thoughts. “Honestly think this entire relationship arc was a ploy for views and comments. Excited for her next grift,” commented one user.

Another user who claimed to know Reagan and her late boyfriend, Francesco LoPresti, dubbed her “insane” and claimed that she “did not respect those who cared for him.”

Yet a third person chimed in, saying that Reagan and Mormile had a “trauma bond relationship.”

Reagan has not yet responded to any of these allegations.